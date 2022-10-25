Howland parents decry cutbacks to art programs | News, Sports, Jobs

HOWLAND — A few parents brought concerns to the board of education Monday night about what they believed to be a cutback to the arts.

Rachel Morataya, whose sixth-grade son plays trumpet and in September bugled taps at Gettysburg National Cemetery, said that band classes have gone from five days a week last year to two days a week for fifth graders and three days a week for sixth graders this year, while English and math classes have “doubled.” She said she’s heard that music and arts curriculum for seventh and eighth grade may be scaled back soon, too.

“In music, kids learn language arts curriculum such as theme, climax and resolution and they implement math in countless ways. Our students need the arts,” Morataya said.

Another district mother with a student in band echoed some of Morataya’s sentiments.

Board President Julie Altawil said Monday was the first time the board had heard complaints about the curriculum and asked Morataya if she had first talked to a principal or Superintendent Kevin Spicher. Morataya said she had not.

Spicher and district curriculum director Erin Pierce said that the five-day band classes were only offered for one year and then the district went back to fewer days a week.

Pierce said that when band was offered five days a week the classes were larger — around 60 kids — and that by going down to a few days a week the classes could be about half that size, allowing students to get more out of their time.

“It’s more one on one and more interaction for the kids,” Pierce said. “I guess I’m disappointed that no one contacted me so I could give them the rationale before this meeting.”

As for math and English language arts, Pierce said the fifth and sixth grade curriculum was realigned to be more like the elementary school, where math and English language arts are taught in 90-minute blocks. She said that teachers were also asking for more time to teach those subjects and that it did not have anything to do with test scores as Morataya had suggested earlier.

The board and Spicher affirmed the district’s commitment to the arts. Altawil told Morataya to talk to the administration and that if the situation wasn’t resolved to her satisfaction to come back to the board.

At Howland High School’s Homecoming football game earlier this month, the district kicked off its official fundraising campaign for a proposed fine and performing arts center that would be attached to the high school. The center, which would include an 800-seat auditorium, practice spaces and a lobby doubling as an art gallery, may cost as much as $14 million.

Spicher has said he believes the community will support the project.