Howie Roseman Should Win NFL’s Executive of the Year

The Awards handed out at the end of the season may not reflect just how good of a year the Eagles had.

There is really only one shoo-in, and that is general manager Howie Roseman, who should be the Runaway Winner for The Sporting News Executive of the Year.

It shouldn’t even be close.

Jacksonville’s Trent Baalke made some moves that helped the Jaguars in the Playoffs after the Urban Meyer debacle last year.

