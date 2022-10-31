Howard’s OT goal sends Chico State to semifinals – Chico Enterprise-Record

It’s on to the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament semifinals for the Chico State Women’s soccer team.

In a rubber match that lived up to its hype, the Wildcats defeated Cal Poly Humboldt 2-1 on Brynn Howard’s overtime goal Sunday at University Soccer Stadium.

With the win, the Wildcats (9-4-5) advance to the CCAA semifinals and will face Sonoma State on Friday at 11:30 am in Rohnert Park.

Howard chested down a ball right at the top of the 18-yard box, and on the bounce, blasted a waist-high volley just inside the right post in the fifth minute of overtime. That proved to be the match winner.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” Howard said. “I’m so stoked for everybody on this team, especially the seniors, that today wasn’t the last game. We get to take it to Sonoma on Friday.”

Chico State beat Cal Poly Humboldt 1-0 on September 17. But the Lumberjacks returned the favor Thursday, beating the Wildcats 1-0 to capture a berth in the CCAA Tournament and set up Sunday’s opening-round showdown.

The match was scoreless at the half despite a combined 13 shots.

Chico State grabbed the lead in the 60th minute. Natalie Mendoza won a ball near midfield and quickly played the ball into space down the right flank for Mackenzie Gill to run into. Gill got to the side door of the 18-yard box before knocking a cross to the top corner of the opposite six. Hannah Pieri was on a dead Sprint with a defender on her hip. The two of them and the goalkeeper met the ball at the same time. Pieri got her head on it just before taking an inadvertent punch to the face from the keeper, but was somehow still the only one of the three left standing as the ball slammed into the back of the net. It marked the freshman’s first collegiate goal.

Just four minutes after Chico State had grabbed the lead, the Wildcats allowed Grace Johnson’s cross to bounce through the box to the far post where Humboldt’s Jysabella Tolenino waited all alone to pound it home and even the score in the 64th minute.

That set the stage for Howard’s overtime heroics. The sophomore midfielder from Santa Rosa will get to head to her hometown this weekend following her second goal of the season, set up by Klayre Barres’ ball towards the top of the box that Pieri poked high into the air with a knee. Howard was in the right spot at the right time and took a decisive shot that decided the match.

The Winner of Friday’s semifinal will advance to Sunday’s Championship match.