Howard scores OT TD, reaches 1,000 rushing yards (how Syracuse football transfers fared)

Former Syracuse running back Jarveon Howard scored the go-ahead touchdown in overtime as Alcorn State rallied to beat Prairie View 23-16 in overtime on Friday.

Howard rushed 29 times for 125 yards, and put the Braves on top for good when he took it in from the 2 on the opening possession of overtime.

It was the fourth time this season that Howard has rushed for more than 100 yards, and brought his season rushing total to 1,045 yards. He’s rushed for 10 touchdowns this season and has caught one touchdown pass.

Here’s a look at how some other transfers from the Syracuse University football team fared over the weekend:

Luke Benson, tight end, Georgia Tech: Had two catches for 178 yards in Georgia Tech’s 28-27 comeback win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Geoff Cantin-Arku, linebacker, Memphis: Had nine tackles, four solo, in Memphis’ 35-28 home loss to Central Florida.

Tommy DeVito, quarterback, Illinois: Was 25-of-37 for 288 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, but Illinois dropped a 23-15 decision to Michigan State on Saturday. A late comeback attempt by Illinois ended when time expired with the Illini at the Michigan State 25 yard line. Illinois dropped seven spots to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 after the loss.

Curtis Harper, defensive line, Akron: The Zips had the weekend off, but played Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night.

Jawhar Jordan, running back, Louisville: Rushed for 117 yards on 17 carries in Louisville’s 34-10 win over James Madison.

Lee Kpogba, LB, West Virginia: Had four tackles, three solo, and a quarterback hurry in West Virginia’s 31-14 loss at Iowa State.

Cooper Lutz, running back/returner, Vanderbilt: Returned one kickoff for 20 yards in the Commodores’ 38-27 home loss to South Carolina.