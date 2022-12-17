Howard Eisley talks Michigan basketball, Dug McDaniel ahead of Lipscomb game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team resumes its season with a non-conference matchup against Lipscomb on Saturday afternoon at the Crisler Center.

UM Assistant Howard Eisley met with the media on Friday to preview the matchup, which is the first between the two programs. Eisley, who coaches the Wolverines’ guards, also discussed how the program is approaching the rest of the season without Jaelin Llewellyn.

Here are the big takeaways:

Coaches like what they see in Dug McDaniel

As we saw against Minnesota, Dug McDaniel will be the starting point guard for the foreseeable future. Eisley and the UM coaches have liked what they’ve seen so far from the freshman since he was thrust into a bigger role.

“I think he’s really embraced this opportunity. He’s a lot more locked in and he’s very open to getting better and learning,” Eisley said.

But everyone has to step up, Eisley explained, to help take a bit of a load off the freshman’s shoulders and relieve some of the pressure. While depth is a concern, Eisley still wants McDaniel to be aggressive defensively. His defensive tenacity — being a “pest in the backcourt” — isa “strength of his,” the UM Coach said, and McDaniel is in “great shape.”

“We want him picking up 94 feet to really slow the other teams down and get them out of rhythm as well,” he explained.

Over the nine days since the Minnesota game, UM has worked to install more Offensive sets than the bulk of the Big Ten Slate approaches. And coaches are pushing McDaniel to grow quickly as a leader, too.

“He’s going to have to continue to step up in more of a Coach on the floor role,” he said.

Kobe Bufkin is the No. 2 point guards

Llewellyn’s injury left Michigan with very little depth in its backcourt.

“That was a very tough injury for our team. Our depth at the position is not what it was. That’s always a concern. But for Dug, he’s being pressed to the fire now. That could go one of two ways,” Eisley said. “I really believe he’s a confident kid and is up for the challenge.“

The plan remains for Kobe Bufkin to play point guard when McDaniel is out.

“We’re very comfortable and confident in Kobe,” Eisley said.

Point guard is “nothing new” for Bufkin, who practiced at it earlier in the year when Llewellyn had an ankle injury, Eisley added.

Michigan embraced its break

UM has traveled thousands of miles over the first month of the season, including a trip to London for a game against Kentucky.

Eisley said the program appreciated having a nine-day break — a time used to reset and for players to finish their fall courses. And the London experience was one the team won’t soon forget.

“Our guys may not ever have the opportunity to do it again. It was also a team bonding experience,” Eisley said. But, he added, “we embraced the little break.”

On preparing for Lipscomb

Eisley described the Bisons as a “very disciplined team” that play hard and have good shooters.

One challenge for the Wolverines will be defending Ahsan Asadullah, who last season averaged 15.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. The 6-foot-10 center is a facilitator in the post who will find open shooters and cutting players, Eisley explained. Power forward Jacob Ognacevic is another focal point of the offense.

Lipscomb is 7-4 with recent losses to Alabama A&M and Tennessee State, but they led Notre Dame in South Bend late in a one-point loss. KenPom predicts a 16-point win for the Wolverines.

Photo by Marc-Grégor Campredon / MGoBlog.com