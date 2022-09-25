How Zion Williamson, Once Weighing More Than NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal, Nearly Ended His Career

For an athlete, their skills and health become two of the major factors in their life. Professional athletes always need to stay in their best shape. This often means they need to follow a specific fitness regimen set up by expert trainers. However, not all sports are the same. While there’s a lot of leg work in football, a sport like golf is played in a whole different way. Therefore, most players are careful about what they eat and exercise according to what best fits their respective fields.

While recent pictures of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson showed him all jacked up, his previous physical form created headlines for other reasons. Williamson has been criticized in the past for his weight issues. The NBA star had to go through an intense training period to be able to return to the court.

Zion Williamson goes on to strengthen his position in the league

Zion Williamson was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans as a power forward. Williamson had been struggling with his weight since his entry into the league. At the time he was drafted, his weight was reportedly 285 pounds. Evidently, his physique did not go unnoticed during his debut season.

Several NBA players expressed their concern about Williamson’s health, worrying that he wouldn’t be able to keep up on the court. Furthermore, the Pelicans had reportedly changed their entire culinary practice to help bring Williamson into shape.

When that didn’t seem to help, Williamson’s mother Sharonda Sampson stepped in to try and save her son’s career. Sampson changed her son’s regular diet. However, nothing seemed to work for Williamson, as in 2021, his weight had increased to 330 pounds.

Williamson’s weight was reportedly even more than NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal. And recently, Williamson’s trainer Jasper Bibbs gave a positive update on his fitness over the summer.

“He’s in fantastic shape. He’s been committed to putting in the work day in and day out. I’m really proud of what he’s been able to accomplish. He’s a better athlete now than he’s ever been,” Bibbs said.

How do you think Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans will fare next season? Share your thoughts in the comments below.