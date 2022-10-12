How Zac Taylor, Bengals saw the 4 goal-to-go plays that cost a win in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — There were 120 plays run by the Bengals and Ravens on Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

But when analyzing Ravens 19, Bengals 17, it’s hard not to keep replaying four of them.

Trailing 13-10 late in the third quarter, Cincinnati sat first-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

This was the culmination of what would end up a 15-play, 73-yard drive that sapped eight minutes off the clock. They ground out three third-down conversions, Drew two pass interference penalties and it only needed the finishing touch to seize control of a game their defense had again limited the opposing offense.

It ended up a disastrous series of plays — none of which was an attempt to utilize a suddenly revitalized run game — and a rendition of the Philly Special that belongs in a trash can.

On a night a 43-yard Justin Tucker field goal secured the Ravens’ win, these two yards were the difference between a disappointing 2-3 start and 0-2 in the division or sitting in sole possession of first place.

How did they unfold? Why did they fail? What was the thinking behind them? Should they have taken the points? Did they learn a lesson applied one drive later? Here’s what the involved parties had to say about the goal-line stand that changed Sunday night.

First-and-goal from the 2: Incomplete pass intended for Hayden Hurst

Hurst had been a major factor in his return to Baltimore. His tenacity in the second quarter willed the Bengals’ first touchdown of the game and a pass interference on the previous play set them up here.