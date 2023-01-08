How you can watch decisions on controversial golf club plans

Protesters at the previous planning committee meeting scheduled to consider the Broome Manor proposals

Golfers who packed the public gallery at the Borough council’s offices in December can save themselves a trip next week.

Controversial proposals to redevelop parts of the Broome Manor Golf Complex are on the council’s planning committee agenda for a third time – but the meeting will be broadcast online, owing to the high level of interest.

Committee chairman Lawrence Elliott said: “Interest in the Broome Manor Golf Club planning application will be high next Tuesday, and we want to ensure everyone who wants to watch and listen to the meeting has the chance to do so.

“We are expecting the meeting itself to be extremely busy, which is why we have made provisions to broadcast the meeting live online.”

Up to 90 people can attend or watch the committee meeting at the Civic Offices, either in the chamber or on screens in other rooms – those going should arrive early by 5.30pm to enable them to sign in.

Coun Elliott said: “Seating will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, but we would encourage people to watch the meeting online if they are able to avoid disappointment.

“We would also encourage any objectors to the proposal to read the committee papers online in advance.”

The meeting will be streamed live from a link on the council’s website – https://tinyurl.com/59tad553