How would you do on this year’s Duke men’s basketball tenting ordering test?

Future doctors, lawyers, consultants and the like roam the weaving paths of Duke’s campus. When all is said and done—after MCATs and LSATs and job interviews have been completed—the Hardest entry process a Blue Devil has participated in may be getting a seat at the home Duke-North Carolina game Feb. 4.

Mere weeks ago, to earn the privilege of sleeping in a tent for three weeks, Black tenting hopefuls took the tenting entry test. On Sunday, now well acquainted with cold nights and their sleeping bag, those students had to take another test to decide the order of the Black tent groups.

Packed in the practice courts of the K Center, 840 students, part of 70 tent groups, had one hour to take a six-part trivia test, with one test per tent. Anything at all related to Duke men’s basketball, past or present, was fair game.

Think you could get a good score? Try it out and let us know how you did in the comments section of @dukebasketball. Even the most knowledgeable Duke fan will be humbled.

