How would you do on this year’s Duke men’s basketball tenting entry test?

Do you know when Kyle Filipowski’s girlfriend’s CPR certification expired?

Of course you don’t. That’s a ridiculous question. But as has come to be tradition, knowing the answer was the difference between making the cutoff to tent for this year’s Duke-North Carolina game and sleeping comfortably and warm in one’s dorm.

Late Thursday night, 136 groups crowded Coach K Court inside Cameron Indoor Stadium to take a test on the current Blue Devil roster, with 70 automatic spots at stake for Black tenting and a further 10 on a waitlist to Blue tent for Duke’s Feb. 4 home bout with the Tar Heels. This comes after a 2022 tenting season in which more than 170 groups took for elusive plots in K-Ville during former head Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s sendoff season and final game on campus against Duke’s historic rival.

With Black tenting set to begin Saturday evening at 8 pm following a set-up period that morning, emails were sent to the Captain of each group early Friday morning notifying them of whether their score qualified for the Black tenting period. When registration opened Jan. 2, more than 80 groups registered to Black tent within the opening hours, requiring the rigorous exam to trim the numbers.

As hundreds upon hundreds of students flooded Cameron Indoor Thursday night, squeezed together on every square inch of the court, they were tasked with answering a unique amalgam of questions about Tyrese Proctor’s Mystery NIL deal, how tall Dereck Lively II says he is and all the most obscure stats one would expect in Duke’s quirky Hunger Games parody.

After 60 minutes, 58 questions and countless beads of sweat, only the fittest 70 groups survived. We encourage you to try the test for yourself and share how you did in the comments section of @dukebasketball.

May the odds be ever in your favor.

Get The Chronicle straight to your inbox Signup for our weekly newsletter. Cancel at any time.