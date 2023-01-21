How Wisconsin volleyball lured its latest Recruit away from Rival Minnesota

After listening to her head last fall, Maile Chan decided it was time to follow her heart.

As a result she ended up committing last week to the school she always wanted, the University of Wisconsin.

Chan, a 5-foot-3 libero/defensive specialist from Beaverton, Oregon, made her commitment to the UW volleyball program official on Thursday night with a call to Coach Kelly Sheffield.

About three months earlier she had made a similar call to Sheffield with a different message — that she had decided to attend Big Ten Conference Rival Minnesota as part of its 2024 recruiting class.

That was what her head had told her to do, for some very practical reasons. For starters, the Gophers were offering a scholarship, something that Sheffield wasn’t in a position to do. She also saw a clearer path to playing time. It all made perfect sense.

People are also reading…

Then three days later, she was rethinking everything after Minnesota Coach Hugh McCutcheon announced that he would be stepping down after the season.

“Initially, it was just more logical that I felt I should commit there because I had money and kind of a bigger role on the team,” Chan said. “Coming in, I thought there was a hole for me that I could fill. So Logic kind of pushed me towards that direction.

“The coaching change, I don’t want to say it was a blessing in disguise, but it was a good opportunity for me to take some more time to really think about my decision and it allowed me to realize how much I felt drawn to Badger State. Regardless of logic, I needed to follow my heart and I’m so glad I did.”

Passing breakdown doomed Wisconsin volleyball season but returning Talent keeps future bright

But it didn’t happen immediately. That was largely at the recommendation of Sheffield, who was one of the first people Chan and her mother, Lena Chan, who also coaches her at Mountainside High School and the Athena Volleyball club, spoke with.

“We just wanted to get his point of view about what to do,” said Maile (pronounced Miley) Chan. “It was a huge deal. I had called all the schools I was talking to and said no to them. Now once the Coach stepped down there was this whole unknown out there of what do I do now?

“Kelly was really comforting about it. They didn’t try to push me towards anything. They just said you take your time, we’ll still have a spot for you at Wisconsin and I want you to think about this decision and if you do choose Wisconsin I want it to be for the right reasons and it’s because you want to come here and not because you’re scared of what might happen at the other school.”

Wisconsin volleyball lands standout middle Blocker in transfer Portal

So while she let her college choice percolate for a few months, Chan went about working on her game as she races to make up for lost time after getting a relatively late start in the sport.

Even though she grew up around the sport — both of her parents played volleyball at Baylor and her mom played professionally in Germany for six years — Maile didn’t start playing it until she was in eighth grade. Before then, her energy was focused on being a competitive gymnast.

Maile Chan lived in Herzogenaurach, Germany, from ages 6 to 12, training as much as 25 hours a week on gymnastics.

She continued to focus on gymnastics after the family moved to Oregon, but when she got to eighth grade she decided she could no longer make the necessary commitment to become a top level gymnast. She tried tennis, the sport favored by her older sister Malia, and dabbled in track and field, including the pole vault, before settling on volleyball as her sport of choice.

“We really tried not to push our kids into volleyball,” Lena Chan said. “When Maile decided to move on from gymnastics, of course, my volleyball heart went crazy.”

Polzin: Wisconsin volleyball put on a great show to the very end

Lena made a similar jump from soccer to volleyball when she was in eighth grade and said her daughter’s transition has been aided by the Discipline required both in gymnastics and the German school system.

“She has a unique approach to training that may come out of habit because she was a gymnast for so long and they train so much and so intensely that she can carry that over to volleyball,” Lena Chan said. “She was born with her work ethic, but I think it was helped by growing up in the German education system, which is very rigid and very demanding. She’s very organized and has a thought process for everything.

“I think that her strengths are her athleticism. She’s very quick and she’s very strong. She can read the game very well. I do think she has a lot to learn as far as her game, but she’s only going to get better and better.

“She loves to train and one of the many reasons she loves Wisconsin is because the girls there really enjoy the game. And the coaches really enjoy training and for her, that is such a huge part of it.”

Maile Chan, who will become the first player from Oregon to play for the Badgers, first caught Sheffield’s attention last spring while he was recruiting one of her club teammates, middle Blocker Lizzy Andrew, who is expected to attend Stanford.

Chan showed enough to earn an invitation to attend UW’s elite camp last summer and about a week later she got a call from Sheffield offering her a spot on the team as a walk-on. She made an official visit for the home opening weekend that included the national championship banner drop before the Marquette match.

“That was my first visit and it was incredible,” she said. “I’m so glad I got to come on campus because you don’t realize the culture of Wisconsin until you’re there. You can see on TV the fans and the environment, but it’s such a different experience to sit courtside and see the players interact with each other and talk with the players. The environment that’s created there is insane.”

Polzin: Banner day for Wisconsin volleyball brings mixed emotions for stars who delivered the title

“It’s so easy to say, but I felt in my gut that Wisconsin was the place that I needed to be,” Chan said. “So even though I had the potential for more money and playing time at other schools, I think it’s important to follow what you believe in and Wisconsin is what I believe in and I believe it is the place that I need to be.”

Photos: Wisconsin volleyball team ousted in NCAA Elite Eight































































































































