How Will the Hoboken Arts Building Be Redeveloped? Virtual Meeting Soon

The city of Hoboken and project team will host a virtual community meeting to provide updates on the proposed redevelopment area this Wednesday at 6 pm The building is located at 300 Observer Highway.

The city said, “The project architect and members of the development team will present the proposed redevelopment project and answer questions from members of the public.” See renderings on the Nastasi Architects website here.

The Hoboken City Council adopted the Redevelopment Plan for the Neumann Leathers Rehabilitation Area on Dec. 2, 2015 and introduced an amendment to the plan in March 2021. That plan amendment was then tabled in order to negotiate Stronger rent Protections for the Industrial Arts community at Neumann Leathers, the city said. In March 2022, the City Council formally re-designated the Neumann Leathers Rehabilitation Area.

The city has since been working with both the Industrial Arts Tenants and the ownership group to explore permanent Protections for the Industrial Arts community, the city said — while evaluating the residential density and tax structure for the plan. The building, frequently open to the public for the annual Art Studio Tours, holds numerous studios for artists and musicians, as well as small businesses. The factory was built in the 1860s.