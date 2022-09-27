How will Hoosiers handle greater expectations?

BLOOMINGTON — Tamar Bates made a good point.

There is a video montage of conditioning on IU basketball’s Twitter account. Among the clips was Bates, who delivered a passionate message.

“Everybody coming for our neck, bruh,” the sophomore said in the video. “Like we not the Hunters no more. We’re the hunted.”

This season, the Hoosiers are among the Big Ten favorites — if not the Big Ten favorite. That’s most likely by default based on attrition elsewhere in the conference and less about genuine belief IU is the league’s best team. But for the first time in a while, the Hoosiers’ always-lofty expectations from within might actually match up with external expectations.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein tabbed the Hoosiers as a dark-horse Final Four contender. IU Coach Mike Woodson isn’t shying away from such bold projections.

“I can’t say this loud enough, guys: I came back here to win Big Ten titles and a national title. That’s all I want,” he said at IU’s media day last week. “I’m not going to push the team in any other direction. If they’re scared of that challenge, then they shouldn’t be here. That’s kind of how I look at it.

“… I know expectations are high. I get that. That’s a good thing. But we’ve got to go out and do it on the floor and show that we can win a Big Ten title and a national title. That’s all I’m concerned about right now.”

In more ways than one, the expectations IU faces this season make for a fascinating storyline. Historically, this is a program used to deal with high expectations. But in the more immediate scope? Not as much. More specifically to this season’s roster, IU largely hasn’t dealt with external expectations quite like this at the college level.

The juxtaposition between then and now is apparent. How IU Navigates the Peaks and valleys of external perception could be a major factor.

“I just got to keep everyone level-headed,” star Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “You can’t get too high, you can’t get too low… We can’t get too ahead of ourselves and talk about Big Ten championships, national championships. We got to take it one win at a time and that’s what we’re going to do.”

We are now heading into season two of Woodson’s head coaching tenure at IU, and Woodson seemingly has the program moving in the right direction. Last season was somewhat of a rollercoaster, with IU playing very well and very poorly over various stretches of the season. A nosedive towards the end of the regular season was saved by a memorable Big Ten tournament. The Hoosiers knocked off Michigan and Illinois, seemingly punching its ticket to the NCAA tournament. It was IU’s first appearance in the Big Dance since 2016. That stretch, too, seemingly validated the trajectory of the program.

But the dynamic between IU and external perception remains compelling.

Take, for instance, IU’s veteran frontcourt duo of Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis. Thompson is one of the exceptions. As a redshirt freshman (2018-19), IU was picked near the top of the Big Ten during the preseason. That being said, Thompson had a limited role on that team, plus those expectations fell flat as Indiana had an extremely disappointing season. Take Jackson-Davis, who has accomplished so much in an IU uniform and is likely to go down as a Hoosier great. What he hasn’t done at IU, though, is been on a consistently dominant team. Plus, dealing with extremely high external expectations for the team.

“Obviously coming in here my freshman year, not really having any expectations, just being kinda the new kid on the block,” Jackson-Davis said. “Not really knowing about how historic this program is. I mean, I knew about it a little bit. I knew about the championships, but I didn’t really know the in-depth details of how important it is to college basketball.

“So just learning that over the last three years and then with Coach Woodson coming in and kinda explaining the history to us — it’s really huge. And then finally, just having a national relevance again. Just being, like Scoop (Tamar Bates) said, the hunted. It’s huge not only for us but college basketball because a lot of people say when Indiana is good, college basketball is great.”

Even Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp — who started their college careers elsewhere — were good players on bad teams at their previous schools. Johnson at Pittsburgh. Kopp at Northwestern. While at their previous schools, their teams finished every season with a winning percentage below .500.

What’s interesting, too, is there are players on IU’s roster that deal with high external expectations in high school. Bates, now entering his second season with the Hoosiers, played at Powerhouse IMG Academy. Highly-touted freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau were teammates at Montverde Academy and won back-to-back GEICO High School Nationals titles (2021 and 2022).

“You’re the hunted? Use that, like work hard,” Hood-Schifino said of his approach to dealing with expectations at Montverde. “You know people are gonna be coming for you so you just got to go in every day with the approach that like somebody’s trying to take my head off. It’s good because you want to have that competition and people are gonna try to come at you.”

Woodson has somewhat of a unique perspective. As a player at Indiana, Woodson dealt with high external expectations — the Hoosiers were ranked in the AP preseason top-10 in three of his four seasons.

“Rankings are what they are,” Woodson said. “You still got to play the game, my man. That’s what’s important, and what happens between these two lines. And it’s gonna be my job to get this team to play at a level every night and put them in a position to win every time they step out on the floor. That’s what it’s all about to me. Rankings are what they are.”

IU has a legitimate chance to win the Big Ten this season. It has a centerpiece in Jackson-Davis. It has the talent and potential depth around him, too, to be successful. There are, however, still questions. Who can produce from beyond the 3-point arc? Can Bates and Jordan Geronimo break out? Can IU close out games?

Among those, too, is dealing with external expectations. It’s a question that perhaps IU can theorize right now, but not truly see the results until the games begin. The exact answer is one IU might have to find along the way — and could help decide whether it can remain as the hunted.