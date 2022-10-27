How Warriors’ 2-2 start this NBA season Compares to past in Steve Kerr era

The Warriors have a .500 record four games into the 2022-23 NBA season after their 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center.

While it is too early to hit the Panic button, the Warriors have shown their weaknesses, such as their defense. Golden State has allowed all three opponents to score over 100-plus points this season.

Nevertheless, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson pointed out on Twitter that the Warriors starting the 2022-23 season with two wins and two losses through the first four games is the first time the organization has done so under Coach Steve Kerr.

Johnson also noted that the last time the Warriors started a season with this record combination through four games was the 2012-13 season.

The Warriors Muse Twitter account Highlights the Warriors’ records through four games in the Kerr era. When the Warriors started 4-0 in 2014, 2015 and 2021, the team won an NBA championship.

On one occasion, Golden State started a season with a .500 record through four games back in 2017, recording a loss-win-loss-win combination and went on to win a championship.

At the core of those teams have been Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Steph Curry, with Kevin Durant also playing a vital role during his three seasons with the Warriors.

In the 2019-2020 season in which the entire trio battled injuries, the Warriors started off the campaign with a loss-loss-win-loss combination.

So having Curry, Green, and Thompson healthy always has meant good fortunes for the Warriors, but as the trio gets older, they will need to rely on young players such as Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, and Jonathan Kuminga to play more significant minutes.

Whether the 2022-23 season ends with a Championship could have more to do with the young players than the Warriors’ core trio.

