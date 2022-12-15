How Walker Kessler is continuing to exceed expectations in the NBA

At this time last year, most of the most mock drafts had already been identified Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smithand Jaden Ivey as the leading candidates in the 2022 draft cycle.

However, if you were to take the averages of four of the most credible mocks (ESPN, Yahoo, The Athletic, and Bleacher Report), it is clear that the predictive value declines significantly after those most obvious players.

Banchero (statistical average of 1.5 – 1st in two mocks and 2nd in two others) was the highest rated prospect a year ago. He went on to be the first pick in the draft and is currently the most impactful NBA rookie from a statistical standpoint.

Holmgren finished at 1.75 (1st in two mocks, 2nd in one, 3rd in one) and went on to be the second pick before suffering a season-ending injury in the pre-season.

Smith was a 2.75 (2nd in one mock and 3rd in three). He was the third pick in the draft and has started every game so far this season for Houston.

Ivey was a 4.25 (4th in three mock drafts and 5th in one). He ended up being the fifth pick in the draft, after the Kings were leveraged into passing on him at four, and is now averaging 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game for the Pistons.

After that though, the rest of the projected Lottery went Jalen Duren, Jaden Hardy, Patrick Baldwin Jr, By Benedict Mathur, TyTy Washington, Jean Montero, Kendall Brown, Keegan Murrayand Johnny Davis.

Mathurin ended up being picked 6th and is arguably the second-best rookie in the NBA right now, while Murray was 4th pick and has had some very impressive spurts when he’s been fully healthy.

However, the rest of the projected Lottery included one player that went undrafted (Montero), three players that slipped out of the first round (Brown, Davison, and Hardy), and three others that have yet to crack their teams’ Rotations (Baldwin , Davis, Washington).

In short, half of the projected Lottery at this time last year wasn’t NBA ready.

Conversely, of the 24 first round Picks taken after the first 6 Picks – Eleven of them (including two Lottery picks) weren’t projected first round Picks in any of the four mocks.

There are at least two reasons why this is relevant.

First, it underscores the basic premise of why we have yet to do a mock draft – because outside of the very best prospects in the draft, it is too early to forecast the draft with any certainty, as NBA front offices confirmed to us earlier in the season.

Second, by examining who was under-rated last year, and why, it can provide some insight into players in the current draft cycle who should be getting more attention.

One of the most notable examples is the Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler

Kessler finished as the 22nd ranked prospect in the 247Sports Composite of 2020, but after a disappointing freshman season at North Carolina, the common narrative was that he was over-rated.

They transferred to Auburn and found an ideal fit under Bruce Pearl though, establishing himself as one of the top defensive big men in all of college basketball. The draft community remained largely skeptical though, especially at this time last year as he was unlisted in three of four mocks and slotted below 50 in the other.

He went on to be the 22nd pick and, based on early season returns, even that might prove to be too low.

Kessler’s defensive dominance has translated as he’s putting up terrific shot-blocking numbers in relatively limited minutes and thriving in Utah’s drop coverage pick-and-roll schemes.

Offensively, he’s bought into being a role player and playing to his strengths. As a result, he’s been incredibly efficient, shooting 75% from the floor so far this season.

In short, he wasn’t over-rated at all. He just needed to be in a setting that allowed him to play to his strengths. Auburn provided that last year and now the Jazz are doing it in the NBA.