How valuable is Trevon Diggs? What’s up with Commanders’ defense? NFL mailbag

With the NFL Draft, the regular season and everything else that makes football a year-round topic, there are always narratives, games or player evaluations that I can’t cover in length. So, I wanted to open up the mailbag and see what social media has taken an interest in during the early stages of the NFL year.

Note: Submitted questions have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

I’m a Dallas fan who is a little skeptical of Trevon Diggs’ long-term outlook/paying him a top-of-market contract. I know it’s early, but have you seen any development from him since last season that indicates an upward trajectory? — @AMFReynolds1

I’m certain I’ll never escape Trevon Diggs dialogue for as long as I work in sports media. I’m asking that Cowboys fans take a sip of cold water and find someplace comfortable to sit, because they might not believe what I have to say: Diggs has been lights out in coverage this season. In general, the Cowboys defense hasn’t missed a beat so far — especially its pass rush, and that’s always a major help for players in coverage.

Beyond that, the film on Diggs shows a corner who’s better with his technique in press, using his physicality without being a liability for holding or pass interference penalties, and playing with Patience in his ability to break on routes and contest the catch point. He’s taking fewer chances, but just like last season, his turnover production — even after his interception helped seal a win for Dallas on Monday night — won’t be reflective of his level of play.