How Utah ties fared on first day of NFL wild-card Playoffs

Devin Lloyd’s first NFL playoff game is certainly one to remember.

The former Utah linebacker was on the winning end of a wild rally, as the Jacksonville Jaguars came back from down 27-0 to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 on Saturday night in the first day of the wild-card playoffs.

A rookie, Lloyd started for the Jaguars and finished with five tackles, including a tackle for loss in the fourth quarter that helped stop a promising Chargers drive that ended in a field goal.

He also had a pass deflection on a third down play that forced another Los Angeles field goal in the first quarter.

With Lloyd and the Jaguars advancing to the Divisional round, that made two former Utah Utes and one former BYU Cougar moving on from the 2022 playoffs’ first day of action.

Here’s a look at how other Utah ties on active rosters performed on Saturday in the wild-card round:

49ers 41, Seahawks 23

San Francisco

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Warner had six tackles, including five solo stops, in the win.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Wishnowsky punted just once, booting a 57-yarder that went inside the 20-yard line.

Seattle

Cody Barton, LB, Utah and Brighton High: Barton finished with a personal playoff-best nine tackles, including a tackle for loss on a play inside the Seahawks red zone, and a pass deflection on a third-down play.

Jaguars 31, Chargers 30

Jacksonville

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: See above.

Los Angeles