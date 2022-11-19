How UH basketball blends best of both worlds in recruiting

Coming off trips to the Elite Eight and Final Four in the last two years and currently sitting at No. 3 in the polls, there is no debate that the University of Houston is among the top-tier college basketball programs in the country. But while the Cougars continue to enjoy the benefits of their growing national status, they haven’t gotten away from their roots, either.

UH introduced its four newest members earlier this month, pairing two Texas natives—Arlington Martin guard Kordelius Jefferson and Cypress Falls forward Joseph Tugler—with two California products in centers Cedric Lath (Balboa School) and Jacob McFarland (Rancho Verde).

The signings of Lath and McFarland showcase the growth of interest in the program on a national scale, as did last year’s signing of IMG Academy standout Jarace Walker—who was the No. 1 power forward in the class of 2022, according to ESPN. Walker is currently the team’s No. 2 scorer and leading rebounder with 13 points and 7.3 boards per game.

When it comes to recruiting, though, Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson adds that maintaining a presence in their own backyard is paramount. Four of the last eight winners of the Guy V. Lewis Award—given to the top high school player in the Houston area—have gone to UH, including current Cougars Tramon Mark (Dickinson) and Ramon Walker (Shadow Creek). Leading scorer Marcus Sasser (Dallas), Veteran forward J’Wan Roberts (Killeen), junior floor general Jamal Shead (Manor) and freshman contributor Terrance Arceneaux (Beaumont) are other key rotation members that played their high school ball in Texas.

“I don’t have any plans at all for where we get our kids. My first priority is Houston,” Sampson said Friday. “We Recruit inside-out. Look at how many kids we’ve signed recently that were the Guy V. Lewis Houston high school player of the year … everything starts for us here. As we’ve become more of a national name , doors have opened up to us that we’ve been able to take advantage of. But we don’t forget where we came from.”

More than anything, for Sampson, recruiting comes down to finding players who are the right fit for his program.

The Veteran Coach acknowledges that the Cougars’ ongoing success—their five consecutive top-25 finishes are a program best—has allowed them to land a different caliber of Recruit in some cases, such as with Jarace Walker. Their 2023 recruiting class is ranked in the top 20 by most national outlets.

In terms of strategy and approach, though, Sampson says not much has changed.

“Kids like Jarace now, we wouldn’t have recruited Jarace five years ago. But there are a lot of schools in situations like ours, where a new Coach comes in and changes the fortunes and you start winning. You have to be able to adapt, but you still Recruit kids that fit who you are. I don’t sign a player because somebody said he was good or because he has a five-star in front of his name or he’s 6-foot-11,” Sampson said .

“That has nothing to do with why I Recruit them. If I think he fits and he’s a good enough player, and he’s a good kid, we’ll evaluate him. There’s a difference in recruiting and evaluating. We evaluate way before we Recruit . Our evaluation leads us to recruiting the kid. We may offer a kid then evaluate him, and realize it’s just not a good fit for him or us, and we’re doing both of us a favor by not finishing recruiting that kid.”





