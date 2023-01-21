How UGA transfers performed in 2022

Divaad WilsonDB, UCF — In 12 starts, Wilson had 41 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble, a four-yard fumble return, a quarterback rush, and five punt returns for 33 yards.

Wilson appeared in all 13 games as a junior in 2021, making 12 starts and earning second-team All-AAC honors from the league’s coaches. He made 72 tackles, 41 solo stops, two interceptions, 2.5 tackles for a loss, a sack, three pass breakups, and a quarterback hurry. Wilson played in five games as a sophomore in 2020, making 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble. Wilson played in 13 games during his redshirt freshman season at Georgia in 2019, making two starts, and totaling 24 tackles, an interception, and a quarterback hurry. Wilson played in one game as a freshman in 2018, making four tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup in the Sugar Bowl against Texas.

Cameron KinneyOL, UCF — Kinnie played in two games during the 2022 season.

Kinnie entered the transfer portal last off-season.

Kinnie joined the team in 2020 but did not appear in a game for the Bulldogs during his first two seasons.

Tommy BushWR, North Texas – Bush played in 12 games, making one start and finishing with three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Bush had three catches for 43 yards in two games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury. Transferred to North Texas last offseason. In 2020, Bush did not appear in a game. Bush played in one game as a redshirt freshman in 2019, catching one pass for one yard. Bush redshirted in 2018 after playing in two games.