How UGA football kept its edge to have a shot at repeat national title

How UGA football kept its edge to have a shot at repeat national title

LOS ANGELES — Onto the next.

That was the Mindset of Georgia football about a week after winning its first national championship in 41 years last January, according to center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.

“We understood that last year had nothing to do with this year, so we had to work for everything,” the redshirt sophomore said.

That work by players and staff and a still-loaded roster even with a slew of NFL departures has gotten No. 1 Georgia to Monday’s 7:30 pm College Football Playoff national championship game against upstart and No. 3 TCU at SoFi Stadium.

Georgia is trying to become the fourth team to win back-to-back national titles since 1979, joining Nebraska in 1994-95, Southern Cal in 2003-04 and Alabama in 2011-2012.

“It doesn’t start when the season starts,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said Sunday morning. “It starts Tuesday when the season ends. And it just continues. I don’t know that you can relax and just say, OK, we’re going to be fine.’ You have to make it happen. And I think each and every year you have a different team.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button