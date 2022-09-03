How UConn Women’s basketball’s Dorka Juhász has returned from wrist injury: ‘Feeling pretty good’

She was unable to participate in the Final Four and UConn fell to South Carolina 64-49 in the national championship game.

The silver lining to the timing of the injury is that Juhász had an entire offseason to allow her to heal. But while her wrist is getting better, it’s still not perfect.

“I wouldn’t say 100%,” Juhász said Thursday. “I think there’s still obviously a lot of basketball that I kind of missed while I was in a brace and all of that, so it feels really good.

“I haven’t done much of, like, full five-on-five contact because I didn’t want to really rush it at home. I did a lot of individuals and it felt great. You know, just getting my confidence back so I feel like I’m healthy. Obviously, this next week the preseason is gonna be more like practice for me and just contact. You know, I think I gotta get through the first fall again and just, you know, realizing that it’s fine, everything is good.”

Building confidence in not just her wrist but in herself will be imperative for Juhász. After losing Paige Bueckers for the season to an ACL injury, UConn needs each player to step up.

The 6-foot-4 Juhász is a physical presence who recorded three double-doubles last season and scored 20-plus points in consecutive games against Marquette and DePaul in February. She averaged 7.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in her first season with UConn after transferring from Ohio State.

Juhász is expected to take on a leadership role and should be awarded with more minutes, especially with the graduation of post player Olivia Nelson-Ododa. To prepare for the increase in playing time, Juhász spent the offseason focusing on her conditioning.

“I still have to do a lot just to, you know, play five-on-five because that’s, I think, a different type of conditioning,” she said. “Obviously I did a lot of conditioning at home (in Hungary) and also just trained, like I really tried to focus with the strength Coach on building back my body … (after) losing my left arm strength, like, with the surgery.

“But I think it’s like, this preseason is gonna be really important for me just to do a lot of basketball Moments like do open gyms, five-on-fives with the girls that I think that’s gonna give me a lot of conditioning and then I’m going to be back in shape so I’m feeling pretty good about it, where I’m gonna be when the season starts.”

Juhász was not the only player who used the summer to heal. Caroline Ducharme battled through a hip injury throughout the season, despite this she averaged 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists as a freshman

She knew time would be on her side during the offseason so Ducharme decided to undergo surgery on her left hip at the end of April.

“When I first started running again, like I’m not dragging my hip anymore and you can physically tell that it’s getting better,” she said. “So I think just that having to deal with that, I mean obviously there’s still stuff you’re gonna have to Recover from and rehab and it’s a long process, but, yeah, just not having to deal with that same way I did last year is gonna make a difference.”

Ducharme said the past few weeks have made the biggest impact on her health and fans can expect her on the court this season.

“I’m feeling good,” Ducharme said. “I definitely feel like I’ve been turning the corner the last couple of weeks. I’m clear to do pretty much everything. So now it’s just kind of working my way up … seeing how much I can handle and I’ll be ready to practice.”

Also finally ready to participate in practice is forward Aubrey Griffin. But he took a different approach to her injury than Ducharme.

While she attempted to battle through her ankle and back injuries in 2021’s preseason camp, she decided the pain was too much. Griffin underwent a discectomy on Jan. 10 and she missed the entire season.

Griffin averaged 6.2 points per game in the 2020-21 season, playing 16.3 minutes per game as a reserve. She also shot an impressive 52.3 percent from the field.

Bueckers said the return of Griffin could be vital for UConn.

“I think last year we missed her a lot and people didn’t really recognize how much we missed her,” Bueckers said. “I know how much we missed her, the coaching staff knows how much we missed her. She’s such a key element to our team. She does everything on the floor, so I’m excited to see her back healthy and playing.”

The public has not seen Griffin play since April 2021. With Griffin coming back along with a healthy Ducharme and Juhász, UConn should have a deep roster — even with Bueckers out.

“We haven’t really played together. In the summer we played a little bit but it wasn’t obvious I was out and Caroline (Ducharme) was out, there was always somebody out,” said Juhász, who transferred from Ohio State last year.

“So obviously this time is going to be really important. I think just to like find that Chemistry and this preseason and the upcoming weeks and then once the season comes, I think we’re gonna be good.”

[email protected]; @CBonsports