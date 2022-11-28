How Trey Draper’s Memphis basketball journey has come full circle

Trey Draper was sitting along the baseline at FedExForum, doing what he always does at Memphis Grizzlies home games, when the door flung open and paved the way for his still young basketball journey to come full circle.

As a member of NBA superstar Ja Morant’s team of personal trainers, part of Draper’s job is to be present and available – to monitor every move Morant makes on the court. During this playoff game at FedExForum, Draper’s running commentary caught the ear of another Spectator seated nearby.

“Jonathan Mitchell, who’s the general manager at Channel 5, Overheard us talking,” said Draper, whose grandfather, Leonard, is credited with convincing Larry Finch to attend then-Memphis State at a Pivotal time in the city’s history.

So, Mitchell, who oversees the broadcast production aspect of every University of Memphis Sporting event that airs on ESPN+, approached the 30-year-old Draper — a former Memphis basketball player — with a proposition.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button