How Tom Kim Wound Up Spending Christmas With The Spieths

It’s the PGA Tour bromance few saw coming but that makes total sense. After all, Tom Kim and Jordan Spieth are two of the most likeable players in world golf and share a similarly devastating emergence onto the sport’s biggest stage.

The pair rank among the youngest ever to win on the PGA Tour – Spieth was 19 and Kim was 20, although he was less than two months older – and they both live in Dallas, Texas, where they are coached by Cameron McCormick.

