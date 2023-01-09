How to Win Postseason Fantasy Football

The fantasy football regular season may be over, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop playing! If you’ve never played in a postseason Fantasy league before, now is the perfect time to start. There are countless ways to play, ranging from salary-cap options to traditional snake drafts and best balls. Whether you set up your own league on a site like fantasypostseason.com or you join in a bigger contest such as NFC, you’re going to find the postseason can be just as much fun as the regular season.

