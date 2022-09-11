Soccer jerseys have never been in higher demand than they are now. Mainstream fashion has accepted the soccer jersey as one of its own, a way to show off a bit of personality and look good while doing it. If you’re wondering how to wear a soccer jersey, you’re in the right place.

How To Wear A Soccer Jersey

Don’t wear soccer shorts

This is the rule number one. If you’re planning on wearing your jersey around town, don’t wear soccer shorts with it. You will look like you’re wearing a full kit, regardless of brand. If you would like to wear shorts, try to find a pair of board shorts or jogging shorts. Really anything that isn’t specifically soccer shorts and you will be fine.

Shouts to Mo Salah⚽️@MoSalah — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 24, 2022

Getting your jersey

The reality is that jerseys can be expensive, but they don’t have to be. Always look for discounts and sales. Websites like SOCCER.COM are a great place to start for more recent gear, but if you’re looking for more retro gear, classicfootballshirts.co.uk has a great selection as well. For casual usage, replica jerseys do the job and cost almost half as much while also being more comfortable than their authentic counterparts.

New In – English Club Classics These English Club classics are being added to the site, including the Ipswich 1984 away and the Portsmouth 1991 home. Shop English Club Classics here – https://t.co/UXhZi3yoxM pic.twitter.com/BNQ9GOddTZ — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) September 10, 2022

Colors Matter

As we’ve established, any jersey can be worn but it needs to be paired correctly. Bright colors tend to go well with more muted accents, so if you’re planning on wearing a yellow jersey, black or gray might be best. Black and white jerseys tend to be easier to pair with accents (pants, shoes, etc.) but other colors like blue, red and pink can add a pop of color to the fit.

adidas and Juventus go back to pink for kaleidoscopic 22/23 third kit pic.twitter.com/eZpXJxAnAz

With respect to color, the main rule would be to try your best not to wear pants and jerseys that are the same color. There are some exceptions like wearing a white jersey with white pants and a dark jacket, but a good rule of thumb is to keep it simple and use black, white or gray as accent colors.

Accents

While the jersey is usually going to be the main piece of your outfit, accents will help take your outfit to the next level. Adding some light jewelry like a necklace or earrings Trends to look good, especially when the jersey it’s paired with is a bit simpler. Jeans can be great in different colors like black, white or even blue, but again, it’s important to pair them well. When in doubt, go with black or white.

The @MichaelTimbs SS19 look book continues… — COPA90 (@Copa90) July 22, 2019

Shoes are another important feature. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, black and white shoes often do the trick, and bonus points for including Adidas Sambas or any classic Puma flats. But with a cleaner, more simple fit, maybe consider a pop of color for shoes. However, try to stay away from explicit soccer shoes. It will make you look like a 12-year-old.

Relax

Wearing a soccer jersey is supposed to be fun. Don’t get bogged down about what team it is or the player on the back. If you like the jersey, wear it. There are better ways to pair different colors together, but regardless, have fun, keep it clean and relax.