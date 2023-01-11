How to watch World Men’s Handball Championship 2023: free live stream, schedule and groups
Will Denmark become the first team to win three World Men’s Handball Championship in a row, or can Sweden or France build on their recent successes to halt Mikkel Hansen’s red machine? One thing the Swedes will have that their rivals won’t is raucous home support, with the tournament being held in Sweden and Poland. Here’s how to watch a 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship live stream from anywhere – including FREE options in some places.
Olympic Champions France managed to get the better of the Danes in Tokyo two years ago, and Veteran center-back Nikola Karabatic and star right-back Dika Mem will be key to their hopes. Sweden, who pipped Spain to the European title last year, will be led by center-back Jim Gottfridsson, who always turns up on the biggest occasions.
Unfortunately for their co-hosts, Poland, their main man Kamil Syprzak is once again set to miss the tournament after suffering a catastrophically badly timed leg fracture. He’s currently the top scorer in the EHF Champions League, and his absence will be sorely felt.
If you’re not familiar with the format of the World Men’s Handball Championship, the 32 teams are split into eight groups of four, who play each other in the round-robin preliminary round. The top three in each group qualify for the four-group main round, while the eight bottom-placed teams compete in the second-tier President’s Cup. In the main round, two teams from each group go through to the quarter-finals.
Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship live stream wherever you are.
Watch a World Men’s Handball Championship live stream for FREE
We’ve gone into more specific detail below, but you’ll be able to live stream the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship for FREE in a selection of countries around the world, including:
ARD (opens in new tab)/ZDF (opens in new tab) (Germany)
RTVE (opens in new tab) (Spain)
YouTube (opens in new tab) (all Territories without rights-holder agreements)
Remember that if you’re abroad right now, you can tune into your home coverage by using a VPN (opens in new tab).
2023 World Men’s Handball Championship teams and groups
|Group A
|Spain, Montenegro, Chile, Iran
|Group B
|France, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia
|Group C
|Sweden, Brazil, Cape Verde, Uruguay
|Group D
|Iceland, Portugal, Hungary, South Korea
|Group E
|Germany, Qatar, Serbia, Algeria
|Group F
|Norway, North Macedonia, Argentina, Netherlands
|Group G
|Egypt, Croatia, Morocco, USA
|Group H
|Denmark, Belgium, Bahrain, Tunisia
2023 World Men’s Handball Championship schedule
Wednesday, Jan 11 – Tuesday, Jan 17
Preliminary round
Wednesday, Jan 18 – Wednesday, Jan 25
President’s Cup
Wednesday, Jan 18 – Monday, Jan 23
Main round
Wednesday, Jan 25
Quarter-finals
Friday, Jan 27
Semi-finals
Sunday, Jan 29
Third-place game
Final