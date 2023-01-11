How to watch World Men’s Handball Championship 2023: free live stream, schedule and groups

Will Denmark become the first team to win three World Men’s Handball Championship in a row, or can Sweden or France build on their recent successes to halt Mikkel Hansen’s red machine? One thing the Swedes will have that their rivals won’t is raucous home support, with the tournament being held in Sweden and Poland. Here’s how to watch a 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship live stream from anywhere – including FREE options in some places.

World Men’s Handball Championship live stream 2023

Dates: 11-29 January, 2023

Host countries: Poland and Sweden

FREE live stream: ARD (opens in new tab)/ZDF (opens in new tab) (DE) | RTVE (opens in new tab) (ESP) | YouTube (opens in new tab) (RoW)

Olympic Champions France managed to get the better of the Danes in Tokyo two years ago, and Veteran center-back Nikola Karabatic and star right-back Dika Mem will be key to their hopes. Sweden, who pipped Spain to the European title last year, will be led by center-back Jim Gottfridsson, who always turns up on the biggest occasions.

