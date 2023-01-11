How to watch World Men’s Handball Championship 2023: free live stream, schedule and groups

Will Denmark become the first team to win three World Men’s Handball Championship in a row, or can Sweden or France build on their recent successes to halt Mikkel Hansen’s red machine? One thing the Swedes will have that their rivals won’t is raucous home support, with the tournament being held in Sweden and Poland. Here’s how to watch a 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship live stream from anywhere – including FREE options in some places.

World Men’s Handball Championship live stream 2023 Dates: 11-29 January, 2023 Host countries: Poland and Sweden FREE live stream: ARD (opens in new tab)/ZDF (opens in new tab) (DE) | RTVE (opens in new tab) (ESP) | YouTube (opens in new tab) (RoW) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Olympic Champions France managed to get the better of the Danes in Tokyo two years ago, and Veteran center-back Nikola Karabatic and star right-back Dika Mem will be key to their hopes. Sweden, who pipped Spain to the European title last year, will be led by center-back Jim Gottfridsson, who always turns up on the biggest occasions.

Unfortunately for their co-hosts, Poland, their main man Kamil Syprzak is once again set to miss the tournament after suffering a catastrophically badly timed leg fracture. He’s currently the top scorer in the EHF Champions League, and his absence will be sorely felt.

If you’re not familiar with the format of the World Men’s Handball Championship, the 32 teams are split into eight groups of four, who play each other in the round-robin preliminary round. The top three in each group qualify for the four-group main round, while the eight bottom-placed teams compete in the second-tier President’s Cup. In the main round, two teams from each group go through to the quarter-finals.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship live stream wherever you are.

Watch a World Men’s Handball Championship live stream for FREE

We’ve gone into more specific detail below, but you’ll be able to live stream the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship for FREE in a selection of countries around the world, including:

ARD (opens in new tab)/ZDF (opens in new tab) (Germany)

RTVE (opens in new tab) (Spain)

YouTube (opens in new tab) (all Territories without rights-holder agreements)

Remember that if you’re abroad right now, you can tune into your home coverage by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

If you’re currently abroad and struggling to tune in – or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation’s coverage – then geo-restrictions may stand in your way of getting a World Men’s Handball Championship live stream.

That’s where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It’s a common problem for sports fans all over the world. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it’s back at home.

2023 World Men’s Handball Championship teams and groups

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 – Cell 0 Row 0 – Cell 1 Row 0 – Cell 2 Group A Spain, Montenegro, Chile, Iran Row 1 – Cell 2 Group B France, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia Row 2 – Cell 2 Group C Sweden, Brazil, Cape Verde, Uruguay Row 3 – Cell 2 Group D Iceland, Portugal, Hungary, South Korea Row 4 – Cell 2 Group E Germany, Qatar, Serbia, Algeria Row 5 – Cell 2 Group F Norway, North Macedonia, Argentina, Netherlands Row 6 – Cell 2 Group G Egypt, Croatia, Morocco, USA Row 7 – Cell 2 Group H Denmark, Belgium, Bahrain, Tunisia Row 8 – Cell 2

2023 World Men’s Handball Championship schedule

Wednesday, Jan 11 – Tuesday, Jan 17

Preliminary round

Wednesday, Jan 18 – Wednesday, Jan 25

President’s Cup

Wednesday, Jan 18 – Monday, Jan 23

Main round

Wednesday, Jan 25

Quarter-finals

Friday, Jan 27

Semi-finals

Sunday, Jan 29

Third-place game

Final