How to Watch: Well. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. LSU

For just the second time since 1987, Alabama basketball is 4-0 in SEC play coming off an impressive 15-point win on the road at Arkansas.

Now, the Crimson Tide gets to return to the friendly confines of Coleman Coliseum against a struggling LSU team that has dropped three games in a row under first-year head Coach Matt McMahon. According to the official Alabama ticket site, this game is sold out.

Alabama and LSU play twice each season with the first Matchup this year coming in Tuscaloosa before the Crimson Tide makes the return trip in early February.

