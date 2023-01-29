How To Watch: Well. 2 Alabama Basketball vs. Vanderbilt

Nate Oats said that Alabama lost its edge after a blowout loss against the Oklahoma Sooners, but the Crimson Tide has a chance to right the ship on Tuesday at home against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Alabama’s overall record is 18-3, and since Oklahoma was a nonconference game, the SEC record remains perfect at 8-0. The Tide is also undefeated at home, with the record sitting at 10-0. Freshman Brandon Miller still leads the conference with 19 points per game.

