How to Watch: Well. 11 Alabama Basketball at No. 1 Houston

After Alabama’s win over South Dakota State Saturday night, head Coach Nate Oats talked about the tough stretch coming up for his Crimson Tide team. And it starts with a road trip to the top-ranked team in the country, the Houston Cougars.

Alabama and Houston played an epic matchup in Coleman Coliseum last season, where the Crimson Tide came away with the one-point win. Now, Alabama has to make the return trip against a Cougar team that surely has not forgotten that close game.

Houston is one of the best defensive teams in the country, only allowing 48 points per game as part of its undefeated record through eight games. The Cougars return several of their top players from a season ago like Marcus Sasser and Jamal Shead. Sasser leads the team in scoring averaging 17.5 points per game.

