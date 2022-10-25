How to watch Week 8 NFL games

NFL Week 8 begins with a Thursday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and it concludes with a Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

Check out our rundown of games from Thursday through Monday in the eighth week of the NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are on byes this week.

All times MST.

NFL Week 8 odds:

Thursday Night Football schedule

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Two straight losses have the Buccaneers at just 3-4 on the season, putting the heat on Tampa Bay at home.

Sunday early football games

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 6:30 a.m., ESPN+

Both of these teams have lost four straight games, but the Broncos had a lot higher expectations than the Jaguars this season.

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m., Fox

The Panthers are 2-5 on the season, but a win in this game, combined with a Buccaneers loss, would put them in a tie for the NFC South lead.

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys, 10 a.m., Fox

The Cowboys are 5-2 on the season, but can’t afford any slip ups with the Giants and Eagles ahead of them in the NFC East standings.

Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., CBS

No team has given up more points than the Lions, who are mired in a four-game losing streak.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings, 10 a.m., Fox

DeAndre Hopkins’ return suddenly makes the Cardinals’ offense more potent, and this game more intriguing.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m., CBS

This game could feature a boatload of points, and an angry Saints team after their loss to the Cardinals in Week 7.

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets, 10 a.m., CBS

The Jets, at 5-2, are among the biggest surprises in the NFL this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 10 a.m., CBS

On paper, the Eagles should have absolutely no problem with the Steelers, but games are not played on paper.

Sunday late football games

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans, 1:05 p.m., CBS

The Titans appear to be the cream of the AFC South crop once again.

Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:25 p.m., Fox

We were about to write off the Commanders, then they beat the Packers. We can’t write them off now.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:25 p.m., Fox

The Rams had a week off to get ready for this game while the 49ers got blasted by the Chiefs.

New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:25 p.m., Fox

Two of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season face off in Seattle. Nothing would surprise us in this game.

Sunday Night Football schedule

Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills, 5:20 p.m., NBC

So, this game has lost a lot of its luster with the Packers’ abysmal performance so far this season. Still, never count out Aaron Rodgers.

Monday Night Football schedule

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns, 5:15 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2

The Bengals suddenly look like one of the best teams in the AFC again, while the Browns, who have lost four straight, are desperate for a win.

