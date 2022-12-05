How to watch Week 14 NFL games

NFL Week 14 starts with the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

It concludes with the New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

There are some intriguing games in between.

Check out our rundown of games from Thursday through Monday in the 14th week of the NFL season.

The Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders are on byes this week.

All times MST.

NFL Week 14 odds:Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for games on Week 14 NFL schedule

Thursday Night Football schedule

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams, 6:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

The Rams have dropped six straight games, but the Raiders have won three straight to suddenly at least give them a shot at making the playoffs.

NFL power rankings Week 14:The Dallas Cowboys are for real

Sunday early football games

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, 11 a.m., CBS

The Jets are fighting for a playoff berth in the AFC and face a Bills team that they have already beaten once this season.

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 11 a.m., CBS

The Bengals are suddenly looking like a Super Bowl contender again after four straight wins.

Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys, 11 a.m., Fox

The Cowboys’ offense has come alive. It has scored at 40 or more points in three of the past five weeks.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, 11 a.m., Fox

The Lions are 5-7 on the season and suddenly in second place in the NFC North behind the 10-2 Vikings.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants, 11 a.m., Fox

The Giants are 7-4-1, but have been outscored this season 252-245. The 11-1 Eagles have outscored opponents 338-226.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 11 a.m., CBS

Lamar Jackson’s status looms over the Ravens, who suddenly find themselves in a fight with the Bengals for the AFC North division crown.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans, 11 a.m., CBS

The 7-5 Titans have lost two straight games, but still have a commanding lead in the AFC South.

Story continues

NFL playoff picture Week 14:Eagles, Vikings lead NFC, Bills pass Chiefs in AFC

Sunday late football games

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, 2:05 p.m., CBS

The 3-9 Broncos are in the middle of a very long season and have lost four straight games.

Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 2:25 p.m., Fox

The 7-5 Seahawks are just a game out of first in the NFC West. Geno Smith continues to impress.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 2:25 p.m., Fox

Brock Purdy takes over at QB for the 49ers, who have won five straight games.

The 49ers are now down to QB3 Brock Purdy after Jimmy Garoppolo’s season-ending injury.

Sunday Night Football schedule

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 6:20 p.m., NBC

The Dolphins struggled against the 49ers’ defense in Week 13. The Chargers’ defense is not the 49ers’.

Monday Night Football schedule

New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals, 6:15 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2

This game is a must-win for the Patriots’ playoff hopes. The Cardinals could really use a win to boost morale around the team.

Super Bowl odds:NFL Week 14 betting odds for every NFL team to win the 2023 Super Bowl

Reach Jeremy Cluff at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL Week 14 schedule, television information: How to watch games on TV