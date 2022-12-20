How to Watch Warriors-Knicks Game On Tuesday

The last time the Golden State Warriors went on the road to play the New York Knicks, Stephen Curry broke the NBA’s all-time three-point record held by Ray Allen.

This time around on Tuesday though, the Warriors will be without Curry when they take on the Knicks, as the Warriors’ superstar continues to heal and recover from a left shoulder injury suffered last week.

In his absence, Golden State will be searching for answers on how to remain one of the top Offensive teams in the league, but the answer seemed pretty clear in their last game – Give Jordan Poole the ball!

