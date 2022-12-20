Gameday Info:

Matchup: Wake Forest (8-4) vs Duke (10-2)

Location: LJVM Coliseum (Winston-Salem, NC)

Tipoff: 6:30pm ET

Tickets: Wake Forest Athletics

TV: ACC Network

Watch: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco, Dan Bonner

Spread: Duke -7

Moneyline: Wake Forest +235, Duke -280

Total: 141

Recommended Articles Basketball How to Watch: Wake Forest vs. Duke Men’s College Basketball By Essex Thayer Dec 20, 2022 6:30 AM EST Basketball Wake Forest vs No. 14 Duke: Preview and Prediction By Christian Odjakjian Dec 20, 2022 12:49 AM EST Basketball Virginia at Miami: ACC Pick of the Day By Jack Smartt Dec 20, 2022 12:44 AM EST

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 39.2% chance to win

Wake Forest Basketball Content:

Wake Forest struggles with turnovers, falls to Rutgers 81-57

Key Stats from Wake Forest’s 81-57 ​​loss to Rutgers

ACC Basketball Content:

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

Houston at Virginia: ACC Pick of the Day

Wake Forest Football Content:

Wake Forest Football: Transfer Portal Tracker

Wake Forest lands 2023 three-star LB Jaquez Keyes

Wake Forest quarterback Brett Griffis commits to James Madison

Exclusive: 2024 quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski discusses his commitment to Wake Forest

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content