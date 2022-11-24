How to watch Vikings vs. Patriots: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

New England @ Minnesota

Current Records: New England 6-4; Minnesota 8-2

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings will play host again and welcome the New England Patriots to US Bank Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 8:20 pm ET on Thursday. Neither the Vikings nor New England could muster much Offensive Firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Minnesota entered their game against the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday without any home losses — but there’s a first time for everything. Minnesota was completely outmatched by Dallas at home and fell 40-3. Minnesota was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 23-3. QB Kirk Cousins ​​had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 105 yards passing.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 3-3 at the half for the Patriots and the New York Jets this past Sunday, but New England stepped up in the second half for a 10-3 win.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Vikings going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Minnesota, who are 4-5-1 against the spread.

Minnesota is now 8-2 while New England sits at 6-4. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Minnesota is stumbling into the Matchup with the second most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 284.4 on average. The Patriots’ defense has more to brag about, as they rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only four on the season.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 pm ET

Thursday at 8:20 pm ET Where: US Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, Minnesota

US Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.

Series History

New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.