How to watch UTEP vs. New Mexico State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

New Mexico State @ UTEP

Current Records: New Mexico State 0-2; UTEP 0-1

Last Season Records: UTEP 7-6; New Mexico State 2-10

What to Know

The New Mexico State Aggies and the UTEP Miners are even-steven against each other since September of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. New Mexico State is on the road again on Saturday and plays against the Miners at 9 pm ET Sept. 10 at the Sun Bowl. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable loss.

A win for New Mexico State just wasn’t in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 38 to nothing blowout to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Aggies were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing. One thing working slightly against New Mexico State was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Jamoni Jones, who rushed for 28 yards on 11 carries.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for UTEP last week, and boy were they right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 45-13 walloping at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners. UTEP was down 42-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their only Offensive touchdown came from RB Ronald Awatt.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Giving up five turnovers, the Aggies had trouble holding onto the ball. We’ll see if the Miners can Exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 pm ET

Saturday at 9 pm ET Where: Sun Bowl — El Paso, Texas

Sun Bowl — El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UTEP and New Mexico State both have three wins in their last six games.