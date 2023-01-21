How to watch Utah ties in the 2023 college football all-star games

For many football players, the path to the NFL draft includes a trip to all-star college football games to practice and play in front of NFL Scouts and personnel.

That is the case this year for more than a dozen players with Utah ties.

Here is a look at what games local players will be playing in over the next few weekends, and how to watch the games:

Tropical Bowl

When: Jan. 21, 2 pm MST

Jan. 21, 2 pm MST Where: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida) Live stream: Pay per view ($20)

Utah sure is Tropical Bowl rosters:

Frances Bemiy Jr., DE, Southern Utah (National Team, No. 96).

Logan Bonner, QB, Utah State (National Team, No. 14).

Gurvan Hall, S, Utah State (American Team, No. 8).

Of note: Bonner had his 2022 season cut short by a foot injury early in the year; John Vogel of NFL Draft Blitz reported that Bonner was cleared for practice Thursday.

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

When: Jan. 28, 4 pm MST

Jan. 28, 4 pm MST Where: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)

Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California) There is a TV: NFL Network

Utah knows who has accepted invitations to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl:

Kaleb Hayes, CB, BYU.

Harris LaChance, OL, BYU and Herriman High.

East-West Shrine Game

When: February 2, 6:30 p.m. MST

February 2, 6:30 p.m. MST Where: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) There is a TV: NFL Network

Utah knows who has been announced on East-West Shrine Game rosters:

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah (West Team).

Tavion Thomas, RB, Utah (East Team).

Senior Bowl

When: February 4, 2:30 p.m. MST

February 4, 2:30 p.m. MST Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama) There is a TV: NFL Network

Utah knows who has accepted invitations to the 2023 Senior Bowl:

Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah.

Blake Freeland, OT, BYU and Herriman High.

Jaren Hall, QB, BYU and Maple Mountain High.

Siaki Ika, DT, East High.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah.

Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High.

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU and Orem High.

Hula Bowl

Of note: The Hula Bowl, which was played on Jan. 14, Featured two former Utah college standouts: BYU running back Chris Brooks and Utah State running back Calvin Tyler Jr., who both played for Team Kai.

Brooks was one of the stars of the contest, as he started for Team Kai in a 16-13 win over Team Aina and ran for a game-high 84 yards on 13 carries, for a 6.5 yards-per-carry average.

Brooks, who was coached by former Super Bowl winning Coach and BYU tight end Brian Billick, also had two catches for 17 yards.

He reportedly met with both the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, according to Chicago-area journalist Daniel Greenberg and The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowlerrespectively.

Tyler, meanwhile, ran for 25 yards on 11 carries, good enough for a 2.3 yards-per-carry average.