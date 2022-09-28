How to watch USA vs Serbia

The United States Women’s basketball team is so far so good at 2022 FIBA ​​Women’s World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

As the quarter-finals approach the Tokyo 2020 The Olympic Champions are the only undefeated team at the tournament (5-0), and they are now unbeaten in 27 successive World Cup games – setting a new FIBA ​​record.

They’re also looking like a fine Offensive force too.

During their group game against Korea, the Americans dropped 145 points to break the previous FIBA ​​World Cup record of most points scored in a game set by Brazil against Malaysia in 1990.

Next up for the Defending Champions will be a knock-out round match-up against Serbia who finished third in their group with three wins (France, Japan and Mali) and two losses (Canada and Australia).

Having won the last three editions, as well as clinching its seventh consecutive Olympic gold in Japan, the US arrived in Sydney as the tournament favourites.

And despite being without Veterans Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Sylvia Fowles and Tin Charlesthe Americans have lived up to that promise.

Buoying them ahead of their Clash against the 2021 EuroBasket Champions will be their track record.

The last time the two teams met was at the semi-finals of Tokyo 2020, in 2021, where the US defeated Serbia 79-59 before going on to clinch the gold.

Although Serbia will have some veritable threats in guard Yvonne Anderson and Tina KrajisnikTeam USA possess more than enough depth to quell the European team.

As well as bragging rights, the Winner of the World Cup will also guarantee for themselves a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games meaning everything is to play for heading into the quarter-finals.

2022 FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup: US roster

Ariel Atkins – Tokyo 2020 gold medallist

Shakira Austin

Kahleah Copper

Chelsea Gray – Tokyo 2020 gold medalist

Sabrina Ionescu

Brionna Jones

Betniah Laney

Jewell Loyd – Tokyo 2020 gold medalist

Kelsey Plum – Tokyo 2020 gold medalist, 3×3 basketball

Breanna Stewart – Tokyo 2020 gold medalist

Alyssa Thomas

A’ja Wilson – Tokyo 2020 gold medalist

2022 FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup: Road to the final for Team USA

Below is the schedule for Team USA, all times are listed in ET.

Wednesday 28 September

22:00 USA v Serbia – Sydney Superdome

Friday 30 September

03:00 Semi-final 1 – Sydney Superdome

05:30 Semi-final 2- Sydney Superdome

23:00 Third place game – Sydney Superdome

Saturday 1 October

02:00 Final – Sydney Superdome

2022 FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup: How to watch Team USA in action

ESPN platforms ESPN+, ESPNU and ESPN2 will air the Women’s World Cup live from Sydney, Australia.

For more details on which games will be available on which platform click here.

Additionally, Courtside 1891, FIBA’s live video and Highlights platform, will be showing content from the World Cup and is available via subscription.