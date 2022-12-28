How to watch UNC football vs. Oregon on TV, live stream in Holiday Bowl
The North Carolina Tar Heels football team is scheduled to play the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday in the Holiday Bowl.
The game is scheduled to begin at 8 pm at Petco Park in San Diego, California.
The Tar Heels finished the season as the ACC’s Coastal Division Champions with a 9-4 overall record despite losing their last three games.
The Ducks (9-3) are also seeking win No. 10 behind first-year Coach Dan Lanning and star quarterback Bo Nix.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Wednesday’s Holiday Bowl:
How to watch UNC vs. Oregon in Holiday Bowl on TV, live stream, plus game time
Start time: 8 pm ET on Wednesday, Dec. 28
Location: Petco Park in San Diego, California
TV: Fox
Online live stream: fuboTV (free trial)
Radio:Tar Heel Sports Network and 97.9 FM
