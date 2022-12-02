How to watch UNC football vs. Clemson in 2022 ACC Championship game

The North Carolina Tar Heels football team is scheduled to play the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 ACC Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 pm ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

UNC, ranked No. 22 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, is 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the ACC. The Tar Heels lost to NC State 30-27 in double overtime last Friday.

Clemson, ranked No. 11 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, is 10-2 overall and 8-0 in the ACC. They are coming off a 31-30 loss to South Carolina last Saturday.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game.

How to watch UNC football vs. Clemson in ACC Championship game on TV, live stream

Start time: 8 pm ET on Saturday, Dec. 3

Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ABC

ABC commentators are scheduled to be Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter).

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Goheels.com

Terrestrial radio broadcast: ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio commentators are scheduled to be Sean Kelley (play-by-play) and Tom Ramsey (analyst).

Mack Brown is the UNC football head coach. Dabo Swinney is the Clemson football head coach.