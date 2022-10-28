How to watch UNC basketball exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith Friday night – Tar Heel Times



If you can’t make it to the Smith Center for UNC Basketball’s exhibition Friday against Johnson C. Smith, the game will stream on ACC Network Extra at 7:30, with Kyle Straub on play-by-play and 2009 national Champion Marcus Ginyard as color analyst. Jones Angell and Eric Montross also will call the game on Tar Heel Sports Network radio stations. (Tar Heel Tribune)



Book Excerpt: ‘We Are Not Going Over There for a Party’

From “Together: The Amazing Story Of Carolina Basketball’s 2021-2022 Season” by Adam Lucas, Steve Kirschner, and Matt Bowers: “The expectation seemed to be that Carolina…



Carolina Insider Podcast: Leaky Black Interview, UNC Basketball And Football Previews

Leaky Black joins Jones Angell and Adam Lucas to talk about coming back for an extra season, blocking out the noise, and Chasing that winning-in-March…



News & Notes from Hubert Davis Ahead of UNC’s Exhibition Basketball Game vs. Johnson C. Smith

UNC basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with Reporters Thursday (Video) ahead of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game Friday against Johnson C. Smith. “I’m really excited…



Tar Heels in NBA: Harrison Barnes has best game of season; Cole Anthony out indefinitely

Harrison Barnes nearly equaled his point total from the first three games with 20 points Thursday to shake out of his Offensive struggles as the…

