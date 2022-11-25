How to Watch UGA vs Georgia Tech, Radio, streaming rundown

ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face Georgia Tech on Saturday in the final regular season game of the year. Here’s the rundown on what to expect in the rivalry matchup.

TV, Streaming Info

Kickoff: Noon ET, Saturday, Nov. 25

TV: ESPN

Streaming: FuboTV

Gameday Schedule

8 am ET – Pregame Broadcast Begins

9:45am ET – Dawg Walk

4:45 pm ET – Gates Open

Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 57°, feels like 59°.

Announcing Crew:

TV – Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (color analyst), Chris Budden (sideline reporter)

Atlanta — 750 AM/95.5 FM – Scott Howard (play-by-play), Eric Zeier (color analyst), DJ Shockley (sideline reporter)

Athens — 960 AM/106.1 FM

Augusta — 580 AM/95.1 FM

Brunswick — WGIG-AM 1440/ WHFX-FM 107.7

Columbus — 1270 AM / 102.5. FM

Jacksonville, Fla. — WJXL-AM 1010 / WJXL-FM 92.5

Macon — WQBZ-FM 106.3

Savannah — 1400 AM/104.3 FM

Satellite Radio (SiriusXM Channel): 81

2016 Record:

Georgia went 8-4, with a 4-4 Southeastern Conference record and a 31-23 win over TCU in the Liberty Bowl.

Georgia Tech went 9-4 with a 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference record and a 33-18 win over Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

2017 Record:

Georgia went 13-2, with a 7-1 Southeastern Conference record, a 28-7 win over Auburn in the SEC Championship, a 54-48 win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal, and a 26-23 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Georgia Tech went 5-6, with a 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference record.

2018 Record:

Georgia went 11-3 with a 7-1 Southeastern Conference record, a 35-28 loss to Alabama in the conference championship, and a 28-21 loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Georgia Tech went 7-6, with a 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference record and a 34-10 loss to Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl.

2019 Record:

Georgia went 12-2 with a 7-2 Southeastern Conference record, a 37-10 loss to LSU in the conference championship, and a 26-14 win over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Georgia Tech went 3-9, with a 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference record.

2020 record:

Georgia went 8-2, with a 24-21 win over Cincinnati in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Georgia Tech went 3-7, with a 3-6 Atlantic Coast Conference record.

2021 record:

Georgia went 14-1, with an 8-0 Southeastern Conference record, a 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship, a 34-11 win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl CFP semifinal, and a 33-18 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Georgia Tech went 3-9, with a 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference record.

2022 record:

Georgia is 11-0, with an 8-0 Southeastern Conference Record

Georgia Tech is 5-6, with a 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference Record

Coaching staff:

Georgia: Head Coach Kirby Smart (seventh season), Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken (third season), c/o-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann (seventh season, third as co-defensive coordinator), co-defensive Coordinator Will Muschamp (second season, first as co-defensive coordinator)

Georgia Tech: Interim head Coach Brent Key (fourth season, first as head coach), Offensive Coordinator Chip Long (first season), defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker (fourth season).

Series history: Georgia leads the all-time series 69-41-5

The Bulldogs are now 77-15 under seventh-year head Coach Kirby Smart, with a 48-9 record in conference play. Georgia is coming off a 16-6 road win over Kentucky and Georgia Tech is coming off a 21-17 road win over North Carolina.

“We’re on to Georgia Tech, a program I know a lot about,” Smart said on Monday. “And a Coach that I have a lot of respect for. Known Brent [Key] for a long time. They played at Tech while I played at Georgia. We played against each other. And we spent some summers together. And I have a lot of respect for him as a coach.

You know, he was the O-line Coach at Alabama one of the years we played them. And they did a really good job. His Offensive lines are always physical, get after it. There’s a lot of familiarity with their staff, with ours, Chip Long, Cheney, and all the guys that have been over there.

And so, they’re playing really well now. They’re playing really hard now. And I think he’s done a tremendous job at getting these guys to compete.”

