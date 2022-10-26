How to Watch UGA vs Florida, Radio, streaming rundown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face Florida on Saturday in the fifth conference game of the year. Here’s the rundown on what to expect in the conference matchup.

TV, Streaming Info

Kickoff: 3:30 am p.m ET, Saturday, Oct. 29

TV: CBS

Streaming: CBSSports.com

Gameday Schedule

11:30 am ET – Pregame Broadcast Begins

1:30 pm ET – Gates Open

Location: TIAA Bank Field

Announcing Crew:

TV – Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline reporter)

Atlanta — 750 AM/95.5 FM – Scott Howard (play-by-play), Eric Zeier (color analyst), DJ Shockley (sideline reporter)

Athens — 960 AM/106.1 FM

Augusta — 580 AM/95.1 FM

Brunswick — WGIG-AM 1440/ WHFX-FM 107.7

Columbus — 1270 AM / 102.5. FM

Jacksonville, Fla. — WJXL-AM 1010 / WJXL-FM 92.5

Macon — WQBZ-FM 106.3

Savannah — 1400 AM/104.3 FM

Satellite Radio (SiriusXM Channel): 137/190

2016 Record:

Georgia went 8-4, with a 4-4 Southeastern Conference record and a 31-23 win over TCU in the Liberty Bowl.

Florida went 9-4, with a 6-2 Southeastern Conference record, and a 30-3 win over Iowa in the Outback Bowl.

2017 Record:

Georgia went 13-2, with a 7-1 Southeastern Conference record, a 28-7 win over Auburn in the SEC Championship, a 54-48 win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal, and a 26-23 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Florida went 4-7, with a 3-5 Southeastern Conference record.

2018 Record:

Georgia went 11-3 with a 7-1 Southeastern Conference record, a 35-28 loss to Alabama in the conference championship, and a 28-21 loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Florida went 10-3, with a 5-3 Southeastern Conference record and a 41-15 win over Michigan in the Peach Bowl.

2019 Record:

Georgia went 12-2 with a 7-2 Southeastern Conference record, a 37-10 loss to LSU in the conference championship, and a 26-14 win over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Florida went 11-2, with a 6-2 Southeastern Conference record, and a 36-28 win over Virginia in the Orange Bowl.

2020 record:

Georgia went 8-2, with a 24-21 win over Cincinnati in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Florida went 8-4, with a 46-52 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game and a 55-20 loss to Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

2021 record:

Georgia went 14-1, with an 8-0 Southeastern Conference record, a 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship, a 34-11 win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl CFP semifinal, and a 33-18 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Florida went 6-7, with a 2-6 Southeastern Conference Record, losing 29-17 to UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl.

2022 record:

Georgia is 7-0, with a 4-0 Southeastern Conference Record

Florida is 4-3, with a 1-3 Southeastern Conference Record

Coaching staff:

Georgia: Head Coach Kirby Smart (seventh season), Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken (third season), c/o-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann (seventh season, third as co-defensive coordinator), co-defensive Coordinator Will Muschamp (second season, first as co-defensive coordinator)

Florida: Billy Napier (first season), Offensive Coordinator Rob Sale (first season), co-defensive coordinators Patrick Toney and Sean Spencer (first season)

Series history: Georgia leads the all-time series 55-44-2.

The Bulldogs are now 73-15 under seventh-year head Coach Kirby Smart, with a 44-9 record in conference play. Georgia is coming off a 55-0 home win over Vanderbilt and Florida is coming off a 45-35 home loss to LSU.

“It’s another exciting matchup with these guys in Jacksonville,” Smart said on Monday. “I have a lot of respect for Billy. I’ve known him for a long time. One of the most Intelligent coaches I’ve been around in terms of preparation and understanding what it takes to run a program, an organization. I think he does a fabulous job. I know a lot of guys on his staff. Got a lot of respect for him. And being a high school coach’s son in this state, we grew up very similar. So it’s on to the Gators and we kind of started on them last week at the end of the week. And looking forward to a good week of practice.”

