How to watch, TV schedule, tee times

The Sony Open is the first full-field PGA Tour event of the new year. Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii gets underway this week at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament.

Sony Open preview

With the Tournament of Champions behind us, we now get to enjoy the first full-field event of the new year, and among the long list of pros teeing it up at the Seth Raynor-designed Waialae are several stars looking to make their mark early in 2023.

That includes three-time major Champion Jordan Spieth. Spieth is looking more and more like his old self on the course, capturing PGA Tour wins in his last two seasons. Spieth finished T13 at last week’s TOC, a good sign for things to come.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds: Jon Rahm leads golf’s best as betting favorite By:

Kevin Cunningham





Spieth will be joined by Defending Champion Hideki Matsuyama. The 2021 Masters Champion won twice early last season, but has fallen to No. 21 in the Official World Golf Ranking since. Career PGA Tour win No. 9 would go a long way into improving his ranking.

One other player drawing a lot of interest this week is 20-year-old Tom Kim. Kim already has a win on the season, thanks to his triumph at the Shirners Children’s Open in October. He finished T5 last week, and a win this week would extend his fairytale 2022 into the new year.

Golf Channel and NBC will provide TV coverage of the Sony Open in Hawaii, and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ and Peacock will stream the action online, with ESPN+ providing exclusive early coverage of all four rounds.

SIGN UP FOR PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+ TO STREAM THE ENTIRE 2023 SONY OPEN ONLINE

(GOLF.com may receive a commission when you sign up for ESPN+ through the link above.)

You can find the full list of tee times for the first and second rounds below, along with complete information about streaming the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii online or watching the action on TV.

Tournament basics

What: 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

Where: Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

When: Thursday-Sunday, January 12-15

Purse: $7.9 million ($1.442 million winner’s share)

Defending champions: Hideki Matsuyama

How to watch the Sony Open on TV

NBC and Golf Channel will share TV coverage of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. Golf Channel will provide exclusive TV coverage of the first two rounds and late coverage on the weekend, with NBC airing early coverage of the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Check out the full TV schedule below.

Thursday, January 12: 7-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, January 13: 7-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, January 14: 4-6 p.m. ET (NBC); 6-8 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Sunday, January 15: 4-6 p.m. ET (NBC); 6-8 pm ET (Golf Channel)

How to watch the Sony Open online, streaming

You can watch the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii online with PGA Tour Live on ESPN+. PGA Tour Live will stream exclusive coverage of the event beginning at 12 pm ET on Thursday and Friday and 1 pm ET on Saturday and Sunday. You can stream the telecasts via ESPN+ or Peacock.

SIGN UP FOR PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+ TO STREAM THE ENTIRE 2023 SONY OPEN ONLINE

(GOLF.com may receive a commission when you sign up for ESPN+ through the link above.)

2023 Sony Open tee times: Round 1 (ET)

Make No. 1

12:10 pm – Brendan Steele, John Huh, Matthias Schwab

12:20 pm – Michael Kim, Parker McLachlin, Doc Redman

12:30 pm – Andrew Putnam, KJ Choi, Mark Hubbard

12:40 pm – Stewart Cink, Si Woo Kim, Jim Herman

12:50 pm – Adam Svensson, Harris English, Michael Thompson

1:00 pm – JJ Spaun, Ryan Brehm, Webb Simpson

1:10pm – Ryan Moore, Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy

1:20 pm – Nate Lashley, Scott Piercy, Brandon Wu

1:30 pm – Kevin Yu, MJ Daffue, Vincent Norrman

1:40 pm – Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy, Kohei Okada

1:50 pm – Dylan Wu, Carson Young, Danny Guise

2:00 pm – Harry Hall, Kyle Westmoreland, Yuto Katsuragawa

4:50 pm – Peter Malnati, Denny McCarthy, Kurt Kitayama

5:00 pm – Patton Kizzire, David Lingmerth, Hayden Buckley

5:10 pm – Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Stephan Jaeger

5:20 pm – Robert Streb, Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor

5:30 pm – Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

5:40 pm – Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott

5:50 pm – Corey Conners, Rory Sabbatini, Jerry Kelly

6:00 pm – Nick Hardy, Ben Taylor, Harrison Endycott

6:10 pm – Taylor Montgomery, Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa

6:20 pm – Ben Griffin, Augusto Núñez, Keita Nakajima

6:30 pm – Harry Higgs, Will Gordon, Kazuki Higa

6:40 pm – SH Kim, Anders Albertson, George Markham

2023 Sony Open tee times: Round 2 (ET)

Make No. 1

12:10 pm – Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Brian Stuard

12:20 pm – Ryan Palmer, Kevin Streelman, Aaron Rai

12:30 pm – Keith Mitchell, Jimmy Walker, Byeong Hun An

12:40 pm – KH Lee, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland

12:50 pm – Chez Reavie, JT Poston, Brendon Todd

1:00 pm – Danny Lee, David Lipsky, Greyson Sigg

1:10 pm – AdPM Long, Austin Cook, Ben Martin

1:20 pm – Joseph Bramlett, Zecheng Dou, Brandon Matthews

1:30 pm – Michael Gligic, Nico Echavarria, Jesse Mueller

1:40 pm – Robby Shelton, Andrew Novak, Joseph Winslow

1:50 pm – Scott Harrington, Brent Grant, Michael Castillo

2:00 pm – Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat, Blaze Akana

4:50 pm – Troy Merritt, Kyle Stanley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

5:00 pm – Emiliano Grillo, Chesson Hadley, Alex Smalley

5:10 pm – Chris Kirk, Maverick McNealy, Kelly Kraft

5:20 pm – Chad Ramey, Lucas Glover, Cam Davis

5:30 pm – Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Matt Kuchar

5:40 pm – Billy Horschel, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson

5:50 pm – Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Austin Smotherman

6:00 pm – Adam Schenk, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok

6:10 pm – Justin Suh, Eric Cole, Matti Schmid

6:20 pm – Erik Barnes, Sam Stevens, Cole Hammer

6:30 pm – Davis Thompson, Tano Goya, Kaito Onishi

6:40 pm – Paul Haley II, Trevor Werbylo, Austen Truslow

Make No. 10

12:10 pm – Peter Malnati, Denny McCarthy, Kurt Kitayama

12:20 pm – Patton Kizzire, David Lingmerth, Hayden Buckley

12:30 pm – Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Stephan Jaeger

12:40 pm – Robert Streb, Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor

12:50 pm – Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

1:00 pm – Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott

1:10 pm – Corey Conners, Rory Sabbatini, Jerry Kelly

1:20pm – Nick Hardy, Ben Taylor, Harrison Endycott

1:30 pm – Taylor Montgomery, Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa

1:40 pm – Ben Griffin, Augusto Núñez, Keita Nakajima

1:50 pm – Harry Higgs, Will Gordon, Kazuki Higa

2:00 pm – SH Kim, Anders Albertson, George Markham

4:50 pm – Brendan Steele, John Huh, Matthias Schwab

5:00 pm – Michael Kim, Parker McLachlin, Doc Redman

5:10 pm – Andrew Putnam, KJ Choi, Mark Hubbard

5:20 pm – Stewart Cink, Si Woo Kim, Jim Herman

5:30 pm – Adam Svensson, Harris English, Michael Thompson

5:40 pm – JJ Spaun, Ryan Brehm, Webb Simpson

5:50 pm – Ryan Moore, Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy

6:00 pm – Nate Lashley, Scott Piercy, Brandon Wu

6:10 pm – Kevin Yu, MJ Daffue, Vincent Norrman

6:20 pm – Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy, Kohei Okada

6:30 pm – Dylan Wu, Carson Young, Danny Guise

6:40 pm – Harry Hall, Kyle Westmoreland, Yuto Katsuragawa