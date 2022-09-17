How to watch Tulsa vs. Jacksonville State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Jacksonville State @ Tulsa

Current Records: Jacksonville State 3-0; Tulsa 1-1

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 7 pm ET Sept. 17 at Skelly Field at HA Chapman Stadium. The odds don’t look promising for the Gamecocks, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Jacksonville State took their game against the Murray State Racers last week by a conclusive 34-3 score.

Meanwhile, Tulsa came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northern Illinois Huskies last week, sneaking past 38-35. Tulsa QB Davis Brin was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 322 yards on 33 attempts.

Their wins bumped Jacksonville State to 3-0 and Tulsa to 1-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 pm ET

Saturday at 7 pm ET Where: Skelly Field at HA Chapman Stadium — Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at HA Chapman Stadium — Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Golden Hurricane are a big 9-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Hurricane, as the game opened with the Golden Hurricane as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See college football Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.