How to watch tonight, betting info and score Prediction

Alabama Basketball raised its record to 2-0 with a blowout win over Liberty. The Tide’s 3-point shooting had been a problem going back to the exhibition against Southern Illinois. In the season-opener against Longwood, Alabama’s Perimeter shooters were an awful 3-for-28.

An immediate turnaround occurred in the Liberty game, with the Crimson Tide making 10-of-22 Threes for 45.5%. Hopefully, the two games of poor shooting outside the arc were a blip that can be quickly forgotten.

So far in the young season, Alabama Basketball has four players averaging double-digit points. They are all new to the Crimson Tide roster and three are freshmen. Brandon Miller and Mark Sears lead the Tide, both with a 17-point average. Rylan Griffen is averaging 15 points and fellow freshman, Jaden Bradley is at 10.5 points.

Check out some interesting ‘good to know’ points provided by the Crimson Tide.

The Crimson Tide’s game against South Alabama will be head Coach Nate Oats’ 100th career game at Alabama.

Alabama Ranks No. 1 in the country in rebounds per game (56.0), defensive rebounds per game (39.0) and rebound margin (25.5).

Alabama’s newcomers have scored 148 of the Tide’s 170 points this season.

The Crimson Tide’s Brandon Miller is one of two players in the SEC that is currently averaging a double-double (along with Trevon Brazile, Arkansas) as Miller is averaging 17.0 ppg and an SEC-best 10.5 rpg.

According to FanDuel, Alabama is a 10.5-point favorite. The Moneyline is Alabama -650, with South Alabama +460. The over/under is 150.5 points.

Alabama Basketball vs. South Alabama (USA) Info

Tonight’s contest is at 9:00 PM CST. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU, with Mike Morgan and Mark Wise as the television team. Chris Stewart and Bryan Passink will have the radio call on the Crimson Tide Sports Network (Sirius/XM 134/202). The game will also be streamed through the ESPN App and on fuboTV.

Except for Jahvon Quinerly, Dom Welch and Darius Miles, Alabama should have a full roster available. Welch and Miles have been limited in practices and while both might be cleared to play, they are not expected to see any action against the USA.

Alabama Basketball Game Prediction

South Alabama is 1-3 against the Crimson Tide with tonight’s game being the first contest at the Mitchell Center. The Jags’ Lone win was a Heartbreaker for the Tide in the 1989 NCAA Tournament.

Alabama 81–South Alabama 67

Note: stats were provided by Sports Reference.

