How to watch Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers’ latest duel, as well as Bills-Dolphins Showdown

Every NFL team has two games under its belt, which means wins this weekend could prove crucial. Here are the Week 3 games and storylines, as well as how to watch on the new NFL+ streaming servicewhere you can catch all games in your local market and prime time games during the regular season. (All times ET.)

Thursday, Sept. 22

Mitchell Trubisky and the Steelers offense has struggled so far this season. The Browns’ secondary was porous in Sunday’s stunning loss to the Jets. Which will give? You can watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Buffalo has looked unstoppable thus far, while Miami is 2-0 after a thrilling 21-point rally against Baltimore. This should be a good one. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Of the five 0-2 teams, the Bengals seem the most likely to turn their season around. But it has to start with a win over the Jets. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

The Raiders have a sour taste in their mouths after blowing a three-score lead in a Week 2 loss, but a first win won’t come easy at Tennessee. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Baker Mayfield and the Panthers are still looking for their first win, while the Saints are looking to rebound from a heated, ejection-laden loss to Tampa Bay. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

The chess match between superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson and defensive Wizard Bill Belichick should be must-see TV. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens meet the Patriots once again. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The vibes are good in Detroit after a spirited loss in Week 1 and a convincing win in Week 2. Will the Lions continue the momentum against the Vikings? If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Story continues

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? They sure look like one of them, and Washington will hope to show otherwise. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs overcame a so-so performance in Week 2 and still won. That might be bad news for a Colts team still searching for its first win. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Justin Fields is making amends with Bears fans this week. The best way to do that is to move to 2-1 with a win over the feisty Texans. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

How healthy is Justin Herbert’s rib cartilage? An improved Jaguars defense is going to find out, while Trevor Lawrence will try to outduel his franchise quarterback counterpart. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

The Defending Super Bowl Champions have been pretty shaky through two weeks, and another test lies ahead in this road Divisional matchup. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

The Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Matchup is the headline, but both teams might end up leaning on their defenses and run games. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have had some fireworks-laden matchups in the past. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m

Geno Smith and the Seahawks’ dream opener gave way to an Offensive slog this past Sunday. They’ll try to write the ship against the Falcons, who are playing their second straight road game against the NFC West. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m

Jimmy Garoppolo is once again the Niners’ quarterback, and he’ll lead them into Denver to face Russell Wilson and his under-siege Coach Nathaniel Hackett. You can watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Monday, Sept. 26

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m

It hasn’t been pretty, but the Giants are 2-0. It won’t always be pretty, but the Cowboys are off to a good start with Cooper Rush as their quarterback. Now they meet in a marquee NFC East matchup. You can watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.