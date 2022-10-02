How to watch, time, what to know

The NBA is slated to play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi.

As the NBA continues to expand its presence across the world, it is slated to play its first games in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf on October 6 and 8.

It’s clear over the last few years, the NBA is embracing an expansion around the globe. In addition to the league playing in Abu Dhabi, there are also preseason games taking place in Japan this year and regular season games that will be played in Paris (Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons, January 19) and Mexico City (San Antonio Spurs vs .Miami Heat, December 17).

What dates and times are the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022?

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are slated to play two preseason games at Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The first game between the Bucks and Hawks is scheduled for October 6 (12:00 pm ET) and the second is scheduled for October 8 (12:00 pm).

You can watch both games between the Bucks and Hawks that will take place in Abu Dhabi on NBA TV.

Why did the NBA choose to play in Abu Dhabi?

With the team slated to represent the NBA in Abu Dhabi, here is what Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin said about the upcoming opportunity to take the league overseas:

“As the NBA continues to expand globally, we look forward to visiting Abu Dhabi and furthering the league’s goals of inspiring people through basketball. We will be proud to represent our city, our state and Bucks fans worldwide this October.”

The Bucks aren’t new to playing Overseas as they are participating in a game in Paris during the 2019-20 season. And as Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to rise to new levels in the Association, his popularity around the globe continues to grow.

Giannis is already one of the league’s most popular players around the world and that will only continue to grow as he fully evolves into the best player in the league. Whether you want to believe it or not, Giannis is now one of the faces of the league. Sending the Bucks Overseas makes sense as the league tries to push its popularity towards the moon.

Playing in Abu Dhabi is simply the next step for the league’s big plan of expanding its popularity around the globe. You’d have to imagine there will be more NBA games taking place overseas in the next few years.