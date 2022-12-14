How to watch Tiger Woods this week on TV, streaming

Tiger Woods is back in action this week at the PNC Championship. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The 2022 PNC Championship has arrived, and its most popular team, featuring Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods, are ready to entertain the masses. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Tiger at the PNC this week.

How to watch Tiger Woods at the PNC

Until last weekend, we hadn’t seen Tiger Woods play competitive golf for months, dating back to the Open Championship in July, where Tiger missed the cut at St. Andrews’ historic Old Course.

But Tiger made his return from his most recent injury struggles on Saturday at The Match, where he teamed up with Rory McIlroy to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in a made-for-TV Grudge match (Spieth and JT won).

Now Tiger will make it up for the second week in a row, but with a very different teammate: his son Charlie Woods. Tiger and Charlie were the main attraction at the last two PNC Championships, including a near-win at last year’s event.

This year, we’ll get our first view of Team Woods in action during Friday’s Pro-Am. Tiger and Charlie are scheduled to tee off at 9 am ET on Friday should they choose to play, with the round being televised on the Golf Channel from 3-5 pm ET.

Should they skip the Pro-Am to let Tiger rest, Team Woods will instead make their first swings in Saturday’s opening round, teeing off in the final group at 12:02 pm ET.

TV coverage of this year’s PNC Championship will be carried by Golf Channel and NBC, while Golfchannel.com, NBCSports.com and Peacock will simulcast the action online. Peacock will also provide exclusive early coverage of the first and second rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

You can find full information about watching Tiger Woods at the 2022 PNC Championship below, in addition to full tee times for the Pro-Am and first round.

Tournament basics

What: 2022 PNC Championship

Where: The Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, Fla.

When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 16-18

Purse: $1.085 million (winner’s share)

Defending champions: John Daly and John Daly II

How to watch Tiger Woods on TV

TV coverage of the 2022 PNC Championship can be found on Golf Channel and NBC. Golf Channel will carry the Pro-Am round and early coverage of Sunday’s second and final round. NBC will air the first and second rounds.

Friday, December 16 (Pro-Am): 3-5 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, December 17: 1-2pm ET (Peacock); 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC).

Sunday, December 18: 11:30 am-12:30 pm ET (Peacock); 12:30-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 1:30-4:30 pm ET (NBC)

How to watch Tiger Woods online, streaming

You can watch exclusive streaming coverage of the 2022 PNC Championship via Peacock on Saturday from 1-2 pm ET and on Sunday from 11:30 am-12:30 pm ET. Simulcasts of Golf Channel and NBC’s coverage can be streamed on Golfchannel.com, NBCSports.com and Peacock.

