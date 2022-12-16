How to watch Tiger Woods at the 2022 PNC Pro-Am Friday

Charlie and Tiger Woods are making their third appearance in the PNC Championship this week. Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The 2022 PNC Championship kicks off with Friday’s Pro-Am at the Ritz-Carlton GC, and Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will be there. Here’s what you need to know to watch Friday’s PNC Pro-Am on TV or online.

PNC Pro-Am preview

The PNC Championship consists of only two rounds on Saturday and Sunday, but with all the interest surrounding Tiger and Charlie’s third appearance in the event, Friday’s Pro-Am will also be televised.

Team Woods has a tee time set at 9 am ET, although you won’t be able to watch them at that point. Golf Channel begins its PNC Pro-Am coverage at 12 pm ET, which will also be simulcast on Peacock.

With ages and skill levels varying widely at the PNC, players hit off of different tees depending on their length. Having aged a year and gained a lot of yards, Charlie Woods will be forced to play from tees much farther back than he did in previous PNCs. Extra interest will be paid to Tiger given that this is just the second time he has teed it up in competition since July.

SIGN UP FOR PEACOCK TO STREAM THE 2022 PNC CHAMPIONSHIP ONLINE

(GOLF.com may receive a commission when you sign up for Peacock through the link above.)

Below you will find everything you need to watch Friday’s action at the 2022 PNC Championship.

How to watch PNC Pro-Am on TV

Golf Channel will air the Pro-Am at the 2022 PNC Championship on Friday from 12-2 pm ET.

How to stream PNC Pro-Am online

Fans can stream Golf Channel’s TV coverage of the 2022 PNC Championship Pro-Am on Golfchannel.com, NBCSports.com and Peacock.

2021 PNC Championship Friday Pro-Am tee times (All times ET)

Make No. 1

8:00 am – Team Trevino

8:20 am – Team Player

8:40 am – Team Spieth

9:00 am – Team Woods and Team Sorenstam

9:20 am – Team Thomas

9:40 am – Team Korda

10:00 am – Team Kuchar

10:20 am – Team Daly

Make No. 10

8:00 am – Team Lehman

8:20 am – Team Leonard

8:40 am – Team O’Meara

9:00 am – Team Duval

9:20 am – Team Harrington

9:40 am – Team Furyk

10:00 am – Team Price

10:20 am – Team Langer