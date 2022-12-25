How to watch Tiger Woods at the 2022 PNC on Saturday

Tiger and Charlie Woods in action during Friday’s Pro-Am at the 2022 PNC Championship. David Cannon/Getty Images

The 2022 PNC Championship officially gets underway on Saturday morning with the first round at the Ritz-Carlton GC, and Tiger and Charlie Woods along with 19 other star-studded groupings are ready to fight for the title. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 1 of the PNC on TV or online.

PNC Round 1 preview

We got to see Tiger, Charlie and all the rest of the stars in action on Friday at the PNC, but that was just a pro-am. The real competition gets started on Saturday with the opening round.

For Round 1, Team Woods will play alongside longtime PNC foes Justin and Mike Thomas. These two teams played a lot with each other over the past two PNC Championships. Team Thomas earned bragging rights with a big win in 2020, while the Woods men bested them last year on the way to a runner-up finish.

That Featured grouping will tee off last on Saturday at 12:02 pm ET. You can watch the round on Peacock starting at 1 pm ET, and then on NBC beginning at 2 pm ET.

Below you will find everything you need to watch the first round of the 2022 PNC Championship.

How to watch PNC Round 1 on TV

NBC will air the opening round of the 2022 PNC Championship on Saturday with a four-hour broadcast from 2-6 pm ET, following early streaming coverage on Peacock.

How to stream PNC Round 1 online

Peacock will provide exclusive early coverage of the 2022 PNC Championship from 1-2 pm ET on Saturday. Fans can then stream the NBC TV broadcast via Peacock or NBCSports.com.

2021 PNC Championship Round 1 tee times (All times ET)

Make No. 1

10:05 am – Team Duval, Team Price

10:18 am – Team Singh, Team Faldo

10:31 am – Team Cink, Team Leonard

10:44 am – Team O’Meara, Team Lehman

10:57 am – Team Furyk, Team Langer

11:10 am – Team Player, Team Trevino

11:23 am – Team Spieth, Team Korda

11:36 am – Team Daly, Team Harrington

11:49 am – Team Sorenstam, Team Kuchar

12:02 pm – Team Woods, Team Thomas